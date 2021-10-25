BUCKLEYS CREEK, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates had their way with Pike Central on Thursday in the 60th District Championship match as the red-and-white cruised to the 3-0 win inside the Hawks Nest.
“We’ve been working so hard all year long and I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” Belfry head coach Bethany Staggs said after the win. “We have three seniors that have worked their butt off for the past five years because I pulled them up in middle school. I’m glad the team could pull it out and win it for them.”
The three seniors for the Lady Pirates are Cameron Childers, Emma Harris, and Hannah Hatfield. Harris was named the 60th District Tournament Player of the Year following the win while Childers and Hatfield along with teammates Clara McNamee, Hannah Fite, and Jayden Mullins were each named to the All-Tournament team.
In the win over the Lady Hawks, McNamee led the way for BHS in kills with 15 while Mullins was next with five, Harris and Childers had four, Hatfield two, and Jacklyn Justice finished with one.
Mullins had her serve going as she paced BHS in aces with six while Hatfield finished with two and Harris and McNamee each had one.
McNamee led the way with four blocks and Mullins had three while Hannah Fite’s 16 digs led the way for the Pirates on the defensive side. Harris once again led Belfry in assists with 18.
With the win the Lady Pirates improved their season record to 21-6 which is the most wins for Belfry since the 2011 season.
“Our goal is to keep this going and win region,” Staggs said. “We’re ranked fourth in the region right now but we’ve competed with the top two teams and beat the third. So I think we have a good chance to win it if we work hard to get prepared and show up with the right mindset.”
BHS now advances onto the 15th Region Tournament which will begin on Monday at Johnson Central High School. Belfry will play the host Golden Eagles on Monday at 6:30 p.m. after they were paired with the 58th District runner-ups following the drawings on Saturday.
The winner of that match will advance to play the winner of Floyd Central and East Ridge on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and then the 15th Region Championship match will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m.