GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirate softball squad got the 2023 season started off with a bang this past Thursday as they picked up a pair of mercy rule wins over Tolsia and Mingo Central. 

In both of the games, pitchers Molly Fahm and Myra Bevins fired no-hitters for head coach Ryan Chapman.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

