GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates dug themselves out of a 14-point hole to come all the way back and win their season opening game against East Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 6 by a final score of 77-66.

The visiting Warriors came out with the hot hand as they jumped out to an early lead over Belfry leading 26-12 after the first quarter as they ended the stanza on a 16-2 spurt. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

