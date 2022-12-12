GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates dug themselves out of a 14-point hole to come all the way back and win their season opening game against East Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 6 by a final score of 77-66.
The visiting Warriors came out with the hot hand as they jumped out to an early lead over Belfry leading 26-12 after the first quarter as they ended the stanza on a 16-2 spurt.
Belfry slowly began chipping away at the Warrior lead beginning in the second quarter as senior Noah Brown hit back-to-back threes and then fellow senior Cody Erwin followed up with a layup to cut the lead to six at 26-20.
The Warriors had pushed their lead back up to eight in the closing seconds of the first half but Brown sank another trey before the end of the first quarter to make the score 44-39 at the break.
Brown continued the hot shooting coming out of the break as he drilled a three to cut the lead to two and then Jonathan Banks tied the game up at 44 all with a drive to the bucket the next trip down the floor.
In the latter part of the third the Pirates took their first lead since early in the first quarter as Banks got a three to rattle home from the top of the key to put BHS on top 53-50.
"From day one we have said we were going to live going through Jonathan Banks going inside-out," Belfry coach Michael Hagy said. "He missed some gimmes early that he's going to make, but he didn't get frustrated and we kept going to him. I thought in the second half he really controlled the inside."
From that point on it was all Belfry as the Pirates never relinquished the lead back to the Warriors and they pulled away late for the double-digit win.
Banks led the Pirates on the night as he had a big-time double-double finishing with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Noah Brown was right behind him with 19 points, including 5-8 from deep, and four assits while Phelps transfer Eric Daniels also had a double-double in his first game as a Pirate with 11 points and 10 boards.
Erwin also reached double-figures with 10 points and led with four assists, Caden Woolum was behind him with nine points, and freshman Chase Varney added seven off the bench.
"It was a team effort," Hagy said. "Noah Brown had a big steal late and hit five threes. Cody Erwin hit some free throws and had some big buckets. Eric Daniels played really good in the fourth quarter and made some big buckets in the paint. And Caden Woolum, we ask a whole lot out of him. He always takes on the other team's best player. He has to play the 4-spot for us some in a guard body, but he just gives us so much energy. He can get to the hole almpost whenever he wants to, he's just got to gather himself and get under control...But he really played well for us. And then Chase Varney came in off the bench and gave us some very good minutes in his first game as a freshman."
East Ridge (2-2): 26 18 10 12 -- 66
Belfry (1-0): 12 27 16 20 -- 77
ER: Braxton Stanley 10; Brad Howell 17; Zack Mason 10; Jackson Keene 4; Isiah Adkins 12; Gunner Ward 4; Carter Damron 9
B: Caden Woolum 9; Eric Daniels 11 Cody Erwin 10; Noah Brown 19; Jonathan Banks 21; Chase Varney 7
PRESTONSBURG 74 BELFRY 61 (Thursday, Dec. 8)
The Pirates went on the road on Thursday night and lost their first game of the season to then unbeaten Prestonsburg by a final score of 74-61.
The game was tight all night long until the fourth quarter as the Blackcats blew open what was a 50-48 by outscoring Belfry 24-13 in the final quarter to pull away for the 13-point win.
Jonathan Banks once again recorded a double-double as he scored a game high 26 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Banks hit 10-11 shots from the foul-line on the night.
Cody Erwin joined him in double-figures with 13 points and four assists while Caden Woolum scored 12 and Eric Daniels scored seven.
Belfry (1-1) 14 18 16 13 -- 61
Prestonsburg (4-0) 16 18 16 24 -- 74
B: Woolum 12; Daniels 7; Erwin 13; Brown 2; Banks 26, Ch. Varney 1
P: Wes Salisbury 2; Jake Slone 7; Kaden Allen 5; Connor Napier 11; Brian Halbert 12; Braxton Keathley 26; Mason Stidham 11
PAINTSVILLE 50 BELFRY 49 (Friday, Dec. 9)
The Belfry Pirates lost a heartbreaking game on the road at Paintsville on Friday night as A.J. James drilled a three at the buzzer to give the Tigers the thrilling 50-49 win.
The Pirates had the lead for much of the night as they were on top 11-8 after the first quarter and led 24-20 at halftime. Coach Hagy's club extended their lead to five at 37-22 going into the fourth but the Tigers outpaced them 18-12 in the final eight minutes for the win.
Jonathan Banks recorded his third double-double in as many games as he led Belfry with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Guards Eric Daniels and Cody Erwin joined Banks in double-digits with 12 points each while Noah Brown was next with five.
After their first week of games Belfry's record sits at 1-2. They are scheduled to play Shelby Valley at home on Monday, Dec. 12 and will close out the week with a short trip to play at local rival Tug Valley on Dec. 16.
The Pirates are set to close out the week with a road game at Johnson Central on Dec. 17.
Belfry (1-2) 11 13 13 12 -- 49
Paintsville (2-2) 8 12 12 18 -- 50
B: Woolum 2; Daniels 12; Erwin 12; Brown 5; Banks 18
P: A. J. James 9; Connor Fugate 20; Jase Kinner11; Andrew Lauffer 4; Ethan Cole 0;Ethan Ward 6