Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BELFRY 6 CLAY COUNTY 0 (Friday, April 21)

Belfry pitcher Molly Fahm brought her A-game in the Pirate's opening game 6-0 win over Clay County in the Mountain Strong Softball Classic. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings