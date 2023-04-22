BELFRY 6 CLAY COUNTY 0 (Friday, April 21)
Belfry pitcher Molly Fahm brought her A-game in the Pirate's opening game 6-0 win over Clay County in the Mountain Strong Softball Classic.
The 8th grade standout fired a complete game one-hit shutout against the 13th Region foe striking out 17 batters in the process.
Fahm also had a big game at the plate as she went 3-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Fahm smacked a two-run bomb, her eighth of the season, to deep centerfield to get the scoring started for Belfry in the first inning.
Makaylin Meade also hit a ball that left the ballpark as she belted a two-run homer to center in the top of the sixth.
Belfry scored their other two runs of the game in the fourth inning as Myra Bevins and Natalie Fite both singled and then came in on an RBI knock from Fahm. Courtesy runner Maddie Bevins scored the second run of the inning on an error.
Bevins and Fite both had three hits for Belfry with one of Fite's being a double. Bell Howard, Lexi Bevins, and Zoey Caudill also had singles.
Score by Inning
BHS: 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 - 6 13 2
CCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 3
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
