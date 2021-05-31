PAINTSVILLE — Head coach Ryan Chapman’s Belfry Lady Pirates picked up a thrilling extra-inning win to close out the regular season at Paintsville on Thursday night as they rode a dominating pitching performance from 7th grader Molly Fahm and came away with the 2-1 victory in 10 innings.
With both offense’s struggling and the game entering the 10th inning of play, the Lady Pirates began the top of frame off with a designated runner on 2nd base due to the KHSAA’s new extra-inning rule.
After Trista Marcum reached base via a walk, junior Kylee Phillips came up clutch as she singled into right fielder allowing courtesy runner Zoe Caudill to come in and score to give her team a 2-1 lead.
In the ensuing half of the 10th inning, the Lady Tigers also started the inning off with a runner on 2nd base in the form of Cameron Little and she promptly stole third base.
With no outs in the inning and the tying run only 60 feet away, Fahm got Abby Maynard to fly-out to short centerfield for the first out while Little stayed put at third.
Maggie Music came up next and dribbled a back to Fahm who looked Little back to third before turning to throw to first baseman Cameron Childers to retire Music for the second out.
While Fahm made the throw to first Little broke for home however and Childers snapped a quick throw into catcher Natalie Fite who slapped a tag onto Little for the game-ending 1-3-2 double play.
Fahm pitched the best game of her young career for the red-and-white as she went all 10 innings and allowed one unearned run on six hits while striking out 11 batters and walking two.
Childers knocked in the Lady Pirates first run in the top of the first inning when her two-out double brought home speedster Linzee Phillips who had reached with a single. Sydney Stafford had a single to round out the offense for BHS.
With the win Belfry ended the regular season with a 17-14 record and received the No. 1 seed in the 6th District Tournament. They are scheduled to play the winner of Pike Central and Phelps on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the district championship game played at BHS.