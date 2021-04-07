GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates and coach Ryan Chapman got off to a hot start to begin the 2021 season this past week as they went 3-1 in their first four games.
The Lady Pirates opened the season on Monday, March 29 as they welcomed East Ridge to Pond Creek for a doubleheader. The Bucs had their way in the opener as they came away with the mercy rule win by a final score of 11-0 in 5 innings of play.
Sophomore Trista Marcum picked up the win in her first ever start for BHS as she threw a complete game shutout while only allowed two hits and one walk to go along with 11 strikeouts.
Kylee Phillips led BHS in the win with three hits and three runs scored while 7th grader Molly Fahm had two doubles and three RBI and senior Brianna Tello had a double, a triple, and two runs knocked in.
In the second game, the Lady Pirates make even quicker work of the Lady Warriors as they picked up the 12-0 win in only four innings.
Fahm picked up her first career win as only a 7th grader as she went the complete game allowing no runs on two hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.
The following day on March 30, Belfry returned to the field for their second doubleheader in as many days against Martin County.
In game 1, the Lady Cardinals were able to hold off the host Lady Pirates and come away with the 6-4 win.
Marcum was handed the loss for Belfry in the circle as she went the complete game allowing six runs, three earned, on six hits with one walk to go with 10 strikeouts.
Cameron Childers was the star at the plate as she finished a perfect 4-4 with four singles, while Tello followed her with a pair of singles. Fahm, Mylah Caidull, and Linzee Phillips each had a single to round out the hits for BHS.
In game two of the twin set, the Lady Pirates bounced back like good teams do and beat Martin County by a final tally of 7-5.
Fahm was awarded another win for Belfry as she went the entire contest in the circle allowing five runs, all earned, on seven hits while walking three and striking out a career high 12 Lady Cardinal batters.
Kylee Phillips led the way in the win with a pair of singles and an RBI while Marcum also added a triple and an RBI to the cause.
Natalie Fite had a base knock and two RBIs in the game while also drawing two walks while Caudill and Tello rounded out the hit column with singles.
BHS was back in action on Monday at Magoffin County and then again on Tuesday as they traveled to play 15th Region favorite Johnson Central at 6 p.m. in Paintsville.
The Lady Pirates are scheduled to close out the week in a Friday game at Lawrence County and a Saturday doubleheader against Letcher County and Powell County with both games played at Letcher County.