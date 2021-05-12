GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates let one get away from them against the Logan Lady Wildcats on Thursday, May 6 as the Lady Cats scored five runs in the top of the 7th inning to pick up a come from behind win by a score of 9-6.
Belfry (10-9) was ahead 6-4 entering the top of the 7th inning and needed only three outs to pick up the win. The visiting Lady Wildcats had different ideas however.
With the bases loaded and one run already in for Logan to trim the Pirate lead to 6-5, Logan’s Rylee Conn came up huge with a bases clearing double to right field to give her team the lead at 8-6.
The bat ‘Cats weren’t done as Abby Baisden followed with another RBI double to score Conn and push the Belfry advantage lead to three at 9-6, which would end up being the final score.
Harlee Quick was the winning pitcher in the circle for Logan as she went the complete game allowing six runs on 11 hits while walking three batters and striking out one.
7th grader Molly Fahm was the losing pitcher for Belfry as she also went the complete game allowing the nine runs, five earned, on 12 hits while striking out three and walking one.
Belfry did the most of their damage in the bottom of the first frame as they scored four of their six runs in the game thanks to a two RBI triple from Brianna Tello and RBI singles by Cameron Childers and Kylee Phillips.
Head coach Ryan Chapman’s club scored two more runs in the fifth thanks to an RBI groundout from Fahm and another RBI single from Kylee Phillips to round out their offense.
Isabella Propst also added a RBI single for Logan while Taylor Noe was credited with a team best three base knocks and Baisden had a pair.
PERRY COUNTY 12 BELFRY 5
Just one day prior, the Lady Pirates welcomed one of the top teams from the 14th Region to Pond Creek in the form of Perry County Central and a late burst sent the Lady Commodores home with a 12-5 win.
The game was well within reach for the Lady Pirates as they trailed 6-4 in the top of the 6th inning when the ‘Dores broke through to plate six runs and take a commanding 12-4 lead.
Trista Marcum took the loss for Belfry going the entire game and allowing 12 runs, six earned, on 13 hits while striking out only one batter and walking two.
Kim Hughes was credited with the win as she pitched the complete game allowing five runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out five and walking just one.
Sophomore Natalie Fite led BHS at the plate as she had two hits and a RBI on the night and also reached base via a walk. Sydney Stafford recorded an RBI double while Linzee Phillips, Kylee Phillips, and Marcum each had singles to round out the offense for the red-and-white.
The Lady Pirates saw their record dip to 10-9 on the season after the pair of defeats as they head into the home stretch of the season with only 10 regular season games remaining.
They were scheduled to host Mingo Central on Monday weather permitting and were set to travel to Floyd County on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates return home on Thursday to play powerhouse Johnson Central who boasts an 18-4 record.