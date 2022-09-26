GOODY, Ky. — After suffering four straight losses to tough competition to start the month of September the Belfry boys soccer squad has rebounded and won four their past four contests to improve their record to 11-6 on the season.
BELFRY 2, PIKEVILLE 1 (Sept. 20)
Head coach Trenedy May’s club began last week on Tuesday by taking a tight clash with rival Pikeville 2-1.
The game was scoreless at the half before BHS scored the first goal in the 55th minute as freshman Tucker Slone found the back of the net following a nice assist from fellow freshman Noah Hale.
The Pirates extended their lead just a few moments later as Isaac Elia netted a goal in the 68th minute to make it 2-0.
Pikeville scored a goal to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute, and Belfry was able to hold off a late Panther push to take the win. Goalkeeper Makaden Maynard had nine saves for Belfry.
BELFRY 5, LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL 0 (Sept. 22)
Two days later the Pirates were back in action on Thursday at Massey Energy Field as they picked up a shutout win over Letcher County.
Aidan McCoy paced the Belfry attack with two goals in the win while Nick Savage, Elia and Slone each netted a goal.
Savage and Elia each were credited with an assist while Maynard had another strong showing at keeper with 14 saves on 20 Cougar shots on goal.
BELFRY 1, PAINTSVILLE 0 (Sept. 24)
Belfry closed out the strong with a thrilling win on Saturday over region foe Paintsville 1-0.
The game was scoreless for much of the night as both squads showed strong defensive effort.
The Pirates broke through against the Tiger defense with only six minutes remaining on the game clock as Elia found the back of the net for the game winning goal off of a pass by McCoy.
The Belfry defense limited the Paintsville attack to only four shots on goal. Maynard was credited with three saves.
Belfry will head back on the road to close out the season this week as they will play three straight road games before entering postseason play.
The Bucs’ are set to play at Ashland Blazer on Monday, at Prestonsburg on Tuesday, and will close out the regular season with a match at Corbin on Friday.
BELFRY LADY PIRATES 11, SHELBY VALLEY 0 (Sept. 22)
Head coach Donna Smith’s Belfry Lady Pirate squad also picked up a big win to close out the past week as they mercy ruled Shelby Valley 11-0 on Thursday.
Myra Bevins paced the Belfry attack with five goals while Bailey McCoy recorded her first career hat trick with three goals. Zoey Caudill added two goals to the Belfry attack while Roxy Cline rounded out the scoring with a single goal.
Makena Justice and Caudill each recorded two assists while goalie Jazzy Cline recorded the clean sheet and had one save.
Belfry had suffered two close losses earlier in the week as they fell to Paintsville 8-7 on Monday, Sept. 19, and dropped a tight 3-2 match with Johnson Central on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
In the loss to Paintsville Bevins had a hat trick with three goals while McCoy followed her with two.
Sydney Stafford and Meredith Justice each added one goal to the Belfry attack as Justice’s goal came after an assist by her sister Makena Justice. Jazzy Cline had 14 saves in that match.
In the tight loss to the Lady Golden Eagles, Bevins scored both of the goals for BHS while Caudill was credited with an assist. Cline turned in another strong outing with 15 saves.
The Lady Pirates record is just under .500 at 8-9 on the season and they have one match remaining in the regular season when they host West Virginia foe Lincoln County at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.