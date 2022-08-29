Both the Belfry boys and Belfry girls soccer squads picked up wins on the pitch this past week.
The boys earned back-to-back shutout wins over Letcher County Central 5-0 and then Pikeville 4-0 while the Lady Pirates earned a 7-3 win over Paintsville.
In Belfry’s win over Letcher on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Nick Savage and Aidan McCoy each scored two goals on the day to lead BHS while freshman David Michael Hagy also added a goal.
Savage also added two assists while keeper MaKaden Maynard had five saves.
Coach Trenedy May’s club led just 1-0 at the half but made some adjustments at the break and pulled away with the lopsided win.
BHS was back in action two days later in another road contest as they shutout Pikeville 4-0 at the Hambley Athletic Complex.
Freshman Tucker Slone led BHS with two goals on the night while Aidan McCoy and Isaac Elia each netted a goal. Elia and Slone also recorded assists in the win and Maynard had 12 saves.
In the Lady Pirates win over Paintsville on Saturday evening, Belfry got a career performance from Myra Bevins as she recorded a double hat trick with six goals.
Zoey Caudill scored the other goal for BHS while she along with Bevins and Bailey McCoy were credited with an assist. Jazzy Cline had 11 saves for Belfry.
With the win the Lady Pirates improve to 3-5 while the Belfry boys are riding a five-game winning streak and have a 5-2 record.
The boys are back in action at home Saturday in the 2A Tournament against Lawrence County while the girls will also play against Lawrence County at 10 a.m.
