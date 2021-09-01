GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry boys soccer squad picked up their first two wins of the 2021 season this past week as they defeated Pikeville in a 4-3 thriller and then shutout Hazard by a final tally of 5-0.
In the win over Pikeville, the Pirates (2-1) were led by senior Tyler Slone who knocked in two goals including the go ahead score in the 76th minute to give BHS the 4-3 advantage.
Aidan McCoy and Isaac Elia netted the other two goals for BHS while Jasper McCoy led the way with a pair of assist. Aidan McCoy also recorded an assist.
Belfry goalie Makaden Maynard was key in the victory as he was credited with 11 saves in the win.
In the 5-nil victory over Hazard, Slone and Jasper McCoy each found the back of the net two times to lead BHS while Elia also scored a goal.
Head coach Trenedy May’s club recorded 36 shots on goal in the win compared to only four for Hazard. Maynard was credited with three saves at goalie.
After the pair of wins Belfry improved their record to 2-1 on the young season. They were scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at home against Johnson Central but scores and stats were not available at press time. They take the field again on Sept. 4 at Boyd County.
BELFRY 10 HAZARD 0 (Girls)
The Belfry Lady Pirates also picked up their second win of the young season on Saturday at home as they ran past Hazard by the final score of 10-nil.
Myra Bevins led the way for BHS as she netted four goals in the win for head coach Donna Smith’s team. Kinzie Jackson also turned in two goals for the Lady Pirates while Zoey Caudill, Roxy Cline, Alyssa Akers, and Haleigh Fletcher each scored a goal.
Kynlea Stanley was credited with three assists to lead the way in that category for BHS.
With the win Belfry improved their mark to 2-3 on the season and was scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday against Johnson Central, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
They are next scheduled to play in the Kentucky 2A Tournament on Sept. 8 at Lawrence County High School against an opponent to be named.
MINGO CENTRAL 3 BLUEFIELD 2 (Boys)
The Mingo Central Miners picked up a big win in their season opening match on Saturday at Buck Harless Stadium as they topped the visiting Bluefield Beavers by a final of 3-2.
Junior midfielder Kelan Wallace was the top scorer for the Miners on the day as he was credited with two goals. Forward Peyton Sansom scored the other goal in the win for MCHS.
Senior goalie Justin May was credited with eight saves as the Miner defense kept the Beaver attack at bay.
Head coach Richard Powers club improved to 1-0 with the win and were back in action at home on Monday against Riverside, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Miners are next scheduled to play at Chapmanville on Sept. 7.
The Mingo Central Lady Miners and head coach Jeremy Davis also got their season started against Bluefield on Saturday, but they fell just short to the Lady Beavers by the final score of 1-0.
The Lady Miners played Riverside on Monday and at Ravenswood on Tuesday, but scores and stats from those matches were not available by press time.
MCHS returns home to host Pikeview on Thursday at 6 p.m. before traveling to play Boone County foe Sherman on Saturday.