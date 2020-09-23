GOODY, KY — The Belfry Pirates boys soccer team picked up their first win of the 2020 campaign on Tuesday of this past week when they blanked visiting Letcher County and came away with the 4-nil win.
The Pirates (1-3-1) got on the board early in the contest when senior Ben McNamee got scored a goal after a feed from fellow senior Logan Maynard in the eighth minute of action.
Just five minutes later, McNamee returned the favor to one of his teammates as he assisted Dalton Stacy who found the back of the net giving BHS the 2-0 lead.
The score remained the same going into the halftime locker rooms but the Pirates cracked the scoreboard again when Maynard scored on an unassisted goal in the 48th minute to give the ‘Bucs the 3-nil lead.
Senior Darby Fouch then got his name on the scoresheet just five minutes later as he found the net in the 53rd minute after an assist by Jasper McCoy to reach the final tally of 4-nil.
Freshman goalie Makaden Maynard saved seven of 10 Letcher Central shots on goal in the contest.
Belfry was back in action on the pitch on Thursday night as region foe Johnson Central traveled to Pond Creek and the two teams ended the match in a 4-4 tie.
Maynard recorded his first career hat trick for BHS as he scored goals in the 34th, 48th, and 68th minute to lead the way for coach Tim McNamee’s club.
Aiden McCoy scored the teams fourth goal in the 71st minute off of an assist from Jasper McCoy to give Belfry the 4-3 lead.
The lead was short lived however as Sawyer Crum then connected on his second goal for the Eagles just one minute later and tied the match up at 4-4 in the 72nd minute and the score would remain the same for the rest of the contest.
Makaden Maynard saved 17 shots on the night from his goalie position for the Pirates on 27 Eagle attempts. The Pirates had 18 shots on goal.
Belfry was also in action on the pitch on Saturday at Boyd County but did not fare well as they fell 10-nil to see their record move to 1-3-1 on the season.
The Lady Pirates soccer team is still in search of their first wins of the 2020 campaign as they lost 4-0 to Letcher County Central, 7-1 to Johnson Central, and 10-0 to Boyd County on Saturday.
Mylah Caudill scored the lone goal for Belfry and coach Donna Smith during the three contests as she found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the 74th minute against Johnson Central.
With the losses, the Lady Pirates fell to 0-5 on the season.
Both the Belfry soccer teams were scheduled to play on Monday at Lawrence County but scores and stats were not in at press time.
The Lady Pirates are set to play at Shelby Valley on Saturday and both squads will host Pikeville at BHS on Monday, Sept. 28.