PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates boys soccer team narrowly pulled off the upset in the 58th District Soccer Championship match held at Pikeville High School this past week but fell by a final score of 3-2 to top-seeded Lawrence County.
The Pirates, led by head coach Tim McNamee, made early noise in the championship contest as junior forward Jasper McCoy connected on a goal in the 10th minute of the match off an assist from Aiden McCoy to give BHS the 1-nil lead.
The red-and-white would hold the 1-nil lead for the next 18 minutes of action until LC’s Luke Johnson scored a goal in the 28th minute to bring the score to 1-1.
Nearly ten minutes later, Johnson added his second goal of the contest and handed his team their first lead at 2-1 heading into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break, the Bulldogs added to their lead when Blake Maynard connected in the 53rd minute to make the score 3-1.
The Pirates would not quit however as Dalton Stacy found the back of the net in the 63rd minute of action to trim the LCHS lead to one goal at 3-2.
Belfry could not claw any closer however as the Bulldogs were able to keep them from scoring over the final 15 plus minutes and hold on for the win.
Freshman goalie MaKaden Maynard had a good showing for the Pirates as he recorded 13 saves on 26 Lawrence County shot attempts. Belfry was only able to attempt nine shots on goal as LCHS goalie Trenton Adkins finished with four saves.
The loss sends the Belfry record to a 4-6-2 mark on the season while Lawrence County improved to 8-4. Both teams advanced to the 15th Region Tournament which is being held this week at Belfry High School.
Belfry was scheduled to play Prestonsburg, who entered the postseason with a 13-1 record, in the semifinals on Monday at 6:00 p.m. while Lawrence County played Martin County in the nightcap.
The scores and stats from those games were not available by press time.
The winners of the two semifinal matchups will advance to the 15th Region Championship Match which is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Belfry High School.
Belfry advanced to the district championship game and secured their spot in the 15th Region Tournament with a 9-3 opening round win over Pikeville on Oct. 12.
Tyler Slone led the Pirates in the win as he secured a hat trick with goals in the 18th, 24th, and 52nd minute of action.
Aiden McCoy and senior Ben McNamee also kicked in two goals apiece while they each also finished with one assists. Sophomore Aiden McCoy also finished with an assist.
The Pirates were aided by two “own goals” knocked into the net by Pikeville in the contest.
Belfry goalie Makaden Maynard saved five of 11 Pikeville shots on goal.
The Belfry Lady Pirates also played in postseason action on Tuesday, Oct. 13 but did not fare as well as they saw their season come to a close after a 3-2 loss to Pikeville.
Senior Mylah Cuadill and Alyssa Akers each scored a goal in the contest for BHS while Caudill was also credited with an assist.
Freshman goalie Jazzy Cline saved five of ten Pikeville shots on goal in the match for head coach Donna Smith.
The Lady Pirates missed the 15th Region Tournament with the loss and saw their season end with a 5-9 mark.