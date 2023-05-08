Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry slugger Jake Varney made the second Pirate athlete in a week to sign with the University of Pikeville as he inked with the UPIKE baseball team on Monday inside the BHS Auditorium. 

"It's really special to have a chance to go and play a sport I love at the next level," Varney said. "I want to thank Coach (Michael) Hagy, all my teammates, my family and the people that's been around me supporting me for the past four years through high school."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings