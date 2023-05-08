GOODY, Ky. — Belfry slugger Jake Varney made the second Pirate athlete in a week to sign with the University of Pikeville as he inked with the UPIKE baseball team on Monday inside the BHS Auditorium.
"It's really special to have a chance to go and play a sport I love at the next level," Varney said. "I want to thank Coach (Michael) Hagy, all my teammates, my family and the people that's been around me supporting me for the past four years through high school."
So far in his senior season for the Pirates Varney is second on the team in batting average hitting at a .405 clip while leading the team in home runs with five, RBIs with 30, and walks with 24. He has scored 28 runs on the season while also smacking seven doubles.
Varney has started every year of his career while at Belfry as he hit .364 as a sophomore with three home runs, 10 doubles, and 32 RBIs while clubbing five home runs, four doubles, and driving in 25 runs as a junior. He has 13 total home runs in his career as a Pirate.
Varney missed his entire freshman season on the diamond due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was also a starting offensive lineman for coach Philip Haywood on the Belfry football team where he won two State Championships in 2019 and 2021.
Varney talked about why he chose to stay close to home and take his talents to UPIKE.
"Whenever I took my visit to UPIKE I just felt like it was the same type of environment that there is here, so I just wanted to stay around what I know while also being close to family," Varney said.
Jake is the son of Tom Varney and Kaitlyn Varney of Belfry.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.