Belfry head baseball coach Michael Hagy reached a milestone in his coaching career on Tuesday, May 25 after the Pirates defeated Martin County 9-8 giving the longtime skipper his 300th career win.
Hagy is in the midst of his 17th year at BHS and has compiled a 300-213 record with 7 District Titles and three runner-up finishes in the 15th Region Tournament.
Hagy was a 1992 graduate of Williamson High School where he was a three sport standout for the Wolfpack, garnering First Team All-State honors in baseball, football, and basketball his senior season.
}He went on to have a successful four-year baseball career at Marshall University.
Hagy, who now has 301 career wins after his team beat Lawrence County 9-8 on Wednesday night, has the most career wins of any baseball coach in BHS history. The Pirates ended the 2021 regular season with a 21-11 record.