Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

hagy waving runner.jpg

Longtime Belfry head baseball coach Michael Hagy recently captured his 300th career coaching victory with a 9-8 win over Martin County on Tuesday, May 25.

 File photo | Williamson DailyNews

Belfry head baseball coach Michael Hagy reached a milestone in his coaching career on Tuesday, May 25 after the Pirates defeated Martin County 9-8 giving the longtime skipper his 300th career win.

Hagy is in the midst of his 17th year at BHS and has compiled a 300-213 record with 7 District Titles and three runner-up finishes in the 15th Region Tournament.

Hagy was a 1992 graduate of Williamson High School where he was a three sport standout for the Wolfpack, garnering First Team All-State honors in baseball, football, and basketball his senior season.

}He went on to have a successful four-year baseball career at Marshall University.

Hagy, who now has 301 career wins after his team beat Lawrence County 9-8 on Wednesday night, has the most career wins of any baseball coach in BHS history. The Pirates ended the 2021 regular season with a 21-11 record.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Recommended for you