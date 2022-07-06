GOODY, Ky. — After starting the 2021 season 0-5, the Belfry Pirates rebounded and pulled off the unthinkable as they finished the season winning nine of their last 10 games and claimed their eighth state football title in a 33-28 thriller over Paducah Tilghman in the 3A title game.
The Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood will face another tough 10-game schedule in the upcoming 2022 season as they eye their 13th championship game appearance since 2003.
BHS will play five games at home and five on the road this fall, but they are set to open the 2022 slate with their first two games at the friendly confines of Curry-Carroll Field.
The Pirates will open the season for the third year in a row against Class 5A Pulaski County. The game will be dubbed the ARH Bowl and will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Belfry leads the all-time series with the Maroons 4-1 but fell in the opening game a season ago losing 55-13 at Pulaski. The Maroons finished 7-5 last year and bowed out in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
Week two for Belfry will see the Pirates compete in the annual Pike County Bowl as they will welcome a familiar face back to Pond Creek when former Pirate standout David Jones will bring his Bourbon County squad to town.
Jones was an All-State running back for Belfry when they won their first two state titles in 2003 and 2004 and had a four-year playing career at Kentucky. He got his coaching start as an assistant at UPIKE and Belfry before eventually getting his first head coaching gig at Phelps.
This will be Jones’ first time facing his alma mater, but the Pirates are 3-0 all-time against Bourbon County. The two teams last played in the Class 3A semifinals in 2013, which Belfry narrowly won 21-13.
The Colonels were supposed to appear in the PCB Bowl against Pikeville last season but had to forfeit the game due to COVID-19 protocols. They finished with a 5-6 record.
BHS will then hit the road the following week as they will face a tough test at reigning Class AA runner-up Lexington Christian. The Eagles finished 14-1 in 2021 and narrowly lost the championship game to Beechwood 23-21.
The two teams have only played one time so far, a 39-20 win by Belfry in 2019. They were scheduled to play again last season, but BHS had to forfeit due to COVID protocols.
The schedule does not lighten up for Belfry the following week as they will welcome former 3A foe Louisville Central to Haywood Field for the first time.
The two schools have a storied history, having met up eight times on the field, with six of those meetings being for the 3A championship. Belfry defeated Central for titles in 2014 and 2016 while the Yellow Jackets topped the Pirates to claim state titles in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Central defeated Belfry 37-6 a season ago in what was the first regular season matchup between the two schools. The Jackets finished 2021 with a 7-5 record in class 4A.
If you ask Pirate fans heading into the 2022 season which team they want to beat the most on their schedule, there’s a good chance they would say their week five opponent, the Pikeville Panthers.
The Pirates and the Panthers have a storied rivalry dating back to the 1930s with Belfry narrowly leading the all-time series 39-37-2.
Belfry dominated the series for the early part of the 2000s going 17-1 from 2001 to 2018, but Pikeville has turned the tide the past few years as they are winners of three straight.
The Panthers shut out Belfry 29-0 at Haywood Field last season in route to winning another Class A state championship as they finished with a 14-2 record.
After the road trip to play the Panthers the ‘Bucs will begin district play as each of their next four contests comes against district opponents.
Week six will see Belfry travel to Magoffin County to play the Hornets. BHS is 11-0 all-time against Magoffin, including a 43-0 win a season ago. The Hornets finished 2021 with a 6-4 record.
The following week Belfry will return home to play Floyd Central, a team that finished 2-9 in 2021 with their only wins coming due to COVID forfeits. BHS leads the all-time series 6-0, including a 49-6 win a year ago.
After a bye week and no game on Friday, Oct. 7, the Pirates will resume action Oct. 14 at Lawrence County. The Bulldogs nearly upset Belfry in the second round of the 3A playoffs a year ago but fell 21-14 to close the season with an 8-4 record. BHS also defeated LC 42-13 in the regular season.
Belfry leads the series against the Bulldogs 29-9 but have dominated the series of late as they have won 23 straight games against LCHS since 2002.
The Pirates will then return home to Curry and Carroll Field the following week for what will be their final regular season home game of the season against Pike Central.
To say that Belfry has dominated the series against the Pike Central wouldn’t really do it justice as the Hawks have never beaten BHS since the school opened in 1994. BHS is 32-0 all-time against PCHS including two wins in 2021, a 57-0 thrashing in the first round of the playoffs and a 58-8 beatdown in the regular season. PC finished the year with a 3-9 mark.
After closing out their district slate the Pirates will have one game left in the regular season as they will travel to Paintsville to play 4A power Johnson Central. The game has became an eastern Kentucky staple as the two powerhouses have met up in the final game of the regular season every year since 2007.
Belfry leads the all-time series against JC 29-9 but the Golden Eagles have had the edge of late winners of three straight and 9 of 15 since the series resumed in 2007.
Johnson Central topped Belfry 48-22 in 2021 on their way to a 12-3 record and a 4A runner-up finish despite the tragic passing of head coach and former Belfry standout Jim Matney during the middle of the season.
BELFRY PIRATES 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19: 7:30 p.m. H, Pulaski County (ARH Bowl)
Aug. 26: 8:30 p.m. H, Bourbon County (Pike County Bowl)
Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. A, Lexington Christian
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, (Louisville) Central
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. A, Pikeville
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Magoffin County
Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. H, Floyd Central
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. A, Lawrence County
Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. H, Pike Central
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. A, Johnson Central