PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates saw their season end in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament on Wednesday, March 4 at Appalachian Wireless Arena as they lost to 59th District Champion Pikeville by a score of 90-63.
The Pirates (10-19) came out trading blows with the rival Panthers as junior guard Austin Hager and freshman Sal Dean both drilled triples in the first two minutes of play as BHS jumped ahead to a 6-4 lead.
That was the last time the Pirates would lead in the game as the Panthers (16-11) took the lead back for good at 7-6 the next time down the court on a three-point play the old-fashioned way by Nick Robinson.
Robinson hit a mid-range shot the next time down to push the lead to 9-6, but junior Tyler Chaffin made a nice drive to the rim to bring the lead back down to 9-8.
PHS would then rattle off nine consecutive points boosted by a pair of long balls from guard Grayson Harris to jump ahead by double digits at 18-8 late in the first.
Head coach Mark Thompson’s club responded with four straight points on two free-throws by Dean and a pull-up by Chaffin to bring the lead at 18-12 with time winding down in the period, but Pikeville sharp-shooter Rylee Sammons drilled a long three at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 21-12 lead into the second stanza.
The maroon-and-white carried the momentum from the buzzer-beating three into the second quarter as they raced out to a 25-13 lead after another Sammons three and led by as much as 15 at 35-20 late in the period.
The ‘Bucs got a steal and a bucket by senior Brett Coleman late in the half to trim the PHS lead to the halftime score of 35-32.
The Pirates scored five quick points to start the second half and trailed by 10 at 37-27 after another three by Hager, but coach Elisha Justice’s squad re-gained control of the game and scored 26 points in the third period to take a commanding 61-41 lead into the fourth where they would then cruise into the semifinals with a 27-point win.
The Pirates were led in scoring by Dean on the night as he capped off an impressive freshman season with 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in his first ever region game.
Dean led BHS in all three major offensive categories in the 2019-20 season as he finished with averages of 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5 plus assists per game.
Hager also joined him in double-digits finishing with 13 points on 3-8 shooting from deep while Coleman also landed in double-digits finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.
Chaffin flipped in seven points while Jax Thompson scored four, and Ben McNamee and Isaiah Hackney each finished with a bucket to round out the scoring for BHS
Sammons led the Panthers with a game high 27 points while Robinson followed him with 15 and Harris added 12.
With the loss the Pirates saw their season come to a close with a 10-19 record as coach Thompson wrapped up his seventh season on the sidelines leading the red-and white.
During his seven seasons, Belfry has a total record of 78-129, including 1-5 in the 15th Region Tournament.
Things look bright in the future however on Pond Creek, as they will return each of their top four scorers next season.