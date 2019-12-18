GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior fullback Peyton Hensley received some postseason recognition this past week as he was named the Class AAA Region 4 District 8 CO-Player of the Year as voted on by the coaches from the five district schools.
Hensley played in all 14 games for the Class AAA State Champion Pirates this season after only playing in two during 2018 and he made them count as he led the Bucs in rushing yards and touchdowns.
He finished the year with 1,460 yards and 18 scores. He averaged over 104.3 yards per game on the ground to lead the Pirate heavy run attack. Pike Central quarterback Tyler Hunt was voted as the other Co-Player of the Year.
In all, Belfry landed 11 players on the All-District team, which was the most of any squad. Seniors Grayson Cook, Ethan Wolford, Ben Bentley, Isaiah Birchfield, Jonathan Stepp, Jacob Baisden, and Sean Cochran all made the squad as did juniors Seth Mounts, Isaac Dixon and Brett Coleman.
The Pirates also landed six players to the Honorable Mention list. John Ashurst, Logan McCoy, Dylan Goff, Tristan Dotson, Daniel Oliver and Mason Washington were recognized for their performances on the gridiron in 2019.
Pike Central head coach Eric Ratliff was voted as District Coach of the Year.