GOODY, Ky. - The Belfry Lady Pirates softball team had a third senior off of the 2019 squad sign a National Letter of Intent last week as Paula Dotson signed a scholarship with Peru State College.
Dotson was the starting first baseman for coach Ryan Chapman each of the past three seasons and became a force in the middle of the Lady Pirate lineup.
The slugger finished her senior season hitting at a .298 clip with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 29 RBIs, which was good for second on the team. She only struck out 13 times all season long in 105 plate appearances.
Dotson also hit multiple home runs in both her sophomore seasons and junior seasons. In her junior year she led the team in long balls and runs batted in.
The right handed batter is a dead-red fastball hitter but is tough to make chase a pitch out of the strike-zone.
Dotson is the second member of her family to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level as she is the younger sister of former Belfry and current University of Kentucky offensive tackle Austin Dotson.
She joins fellow 2019 graduates and teammates Kailee Rash and Kylea Stanley, who both signed with Ohio Valley University, as Lady Pirates that are continuing their softball career at the next level.
Dotson will enroll at Peru State College this upcoming fall.
PSU is a NAIA Division I school located in Peru, Nebraska and was founded in 1865 making it the oldest institution in the state of Nebraska. The Bobcats are coached by J.L. Thomason and they play games in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
