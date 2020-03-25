Now that the high school hoops season is wrapped up for all area girls’ teams, it is time for the Williamson Daily News to unveil the 2020 All-Area Girls’ Hoops Squad.
Belfry senior center Katie Ball was the unanimous choice to headline the first team as she was chosen as the captain of the squad. Ball just continues to add to her postseason hardware as she was named the Player of the Year in several postseason list.
Ball was also named the 15th Region Player of the Year and deservedly so, she dominated the opposition during her first and only season suiting up for the red-and-white.
Ball, a UPIKE commit, finished the season averaging over 22 points and 14 rebounds per contest as she grabbed down a double-double in nearly every game.
She scored over 40 points two times during the 2019-20 season, including a monster 45 point and 25 rebound performance to help BHS beat Floyd Central in the 2A Tournament back in January.
“Katie is probably the best kept secret in the entire state,” Deskins said. “She missed her entire sophomore year with a broken ankle and last year she had some issues when she transferred in being eligible. But I’ve seen a lot of teams across the state and in multiple states, and I’m here to tell you she’s a player. She could play for anybody.”
Ball helped lead BHS to a 16-15 record overall and won the 2A Region Crown and advanced into the Semifinals of both the 2A State Tournament and the 15th Region Tournament at seasons end.
Ball is certainly no secret in the state of Kentucky anymore as we are certain to hear her name while suiting up for the Lady Bears the next four seasons.
Joining Ball on the first team was teammates Ziah Rhodes and Scarlet Thomason from Mingo Central and Kaylea Baisden and Makayla May from Tug Valley while senior Danielle Prater represented the Phelps Lady Hornets on the first team
Below is a capsule look at the rest of the All-Area first-team selections in no particular order along with the members of the second team and those who received honorable mention:
- Ziah Rhodes: The speedy senior helped lead the Lady Miners to a 16-8 mark during her final season in blue-and-white as she was one of the top scorers in the Cardinal Conference. She finished the season averaging 20.6 points per game to go along with four rebounds and two steals a contest.
- Scarlet Thomason: The sharp-shooter was the top outside threat for coach Kim Davis-Smith’s Lady Miners as she led the Cardinal Conference on the season hitting 82 shots from three point range, including 13 in a win over Man. She finished the season averaging 15.7 points per game and will be back next year for her senior season.
- Kaylea Baisden: The sophomore point-guard improved her game after a solid freshman season that saw her land on the third team all state list at seasons end. Baisden averaged 22.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game in her second season as she helped TV gain an 18-8 record and advance to the Region IV Co-Final for the second straight year.
- Makayla May: The junior forward can do it all for coach Clyde Farley as she averaged a double-double in the 2019-20 season and was second on the team in assists. May averaged 14.2 points , 11.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game and will be back next season with a goal of playing in the Girls’ WV Class A State Tournament at seasons end.
- Danielle Prater: The senior guard finished her career as arguable the top player in the history of the Phelps Girls’ Basketball program as she finished her career with 2,479 points. She helped lead PHS to an 18-12 record in her final season as she posted averages of 18 points. 4.5 rebounds, and seven assists per game.
2019 WDN All-Area Second Team
- Alyssa Newsome (Captain) — junior — Tug Valley
- Cushi Fletcher — sophomore — Belfry
- Chloe Smith — senior- Phelps
- Kyera Thornsbury — 8th grade- Belfry
- Jenna Wagoner — junior — Mingo Central
- Kylie Hall — sophomore — Phelps
Honorable Mention: Zoe Evans and Maliyah Martin (MCHS), Brooklyn Evans and Autumn Hall (TVHS), Kacie Dotson (Phelps), Linzee Phillips (Belfry)