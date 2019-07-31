GOODY, Ky. - Belfry senior Grayson Cook followed in the footsteps of teammate Ethan Wolford as he has verbally committed to Division I Air Force via Twitter before the start of his senior season.
"Extremely excited to announce that I will be joining the #BoltBrotherhood," Cook said on Twitter. "I am 100% committed to the Air Force Academy!"
Cook, who was listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds a season ago, plays all over the field for the Pirates and legendary coach Philip Haywood as he lines up at defensive end/linebacker, tight end, place kicker, and punter.
He enters his senior season as a three year starter and boasts 189 career tackles, including 86 in his junior season alone. Cook recorded 25 solo tackles in 2018 including five tackles for loss.
He is a very versatile defender as he can play in the backfield on every play while also dropping back into coverage, which is evident by his four career interceptions and two career "pick 6s."
On special teams Cook posted a kicking percentage on extra points above 90% as he drilled 42-46 PATs on the season to go with two field goals. He also can flip field position with booming punts that have impressive hang time.
Cook plays tight end on the offensive side of the ball and mostly blocks for the heavy Pirate run attack but caught one pass for 47 yards and a touchdown his sophomore season.
He makes the second Pirate to verbally commit before the start of their senior seasons as fellow senior Ethan Wolford committed to DII Concord last month.
"It was a big decision for me, it's been weighing on me for a while," Cook said. "I just wanted to lift that off my back so I could move on and focus on the season."
Belfry went 10-3 in 2018 but fell in the Class AAA Regional Final to Boyle County 41-24.
The Pirates are expected to once again be one of the top teams in Class AAA this season and will have a good chance to advance to the Class AASA State Championship Game for the first time since 2016 when they defeated Louisville Central 52-31 to win their fourth straight state title and the school's sixth overall.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by phone at 304-236-3541.