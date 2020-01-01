GOODY, Ky. — Three-year center for the Belfry Pirates Ethan Wolford announced on Twitter this past week that he was de-committing from Concord University following their coaching change last month.
Three-year coach Paul Price announced his resignation as coach in November and the Mountain Lions hired Dave Walker from Martinsburg High School to take his place.
The hire was officially announced in a press conference on Dec. 23.
“With the resignation of Coach (Paul) Price at Concord University and other members of the staff being released I have decided to de-commit from Concord University football,” Wolford said. “I always said that once I committed to a school that I wouldn’t go back on my word, and I still believe in that. However, with these recent and sudden changes I feel I have the right and feel justified in making this decision.”
Wolford stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 250 pounds and has served as the anchor for the “Haywood Hogs” each of the past three seasons. He has garnered several postseason accolades, including Second Team AP All-State honors as a junior. The 2019 All-State list will be revealed later this month.
Ethan is listed a two-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports, is ranked the No. 2 center in the Class of 2020 in Kentucky, and the No. 36 recruit overall.
Before he committed, he had received offers from Glenville State, UVA-Wise, W.Va. State, Union College, and Bethany College, had a preferred walk-on position at a Conference USA School. He has sine also picked up an offer from the University of Charleston.
Wolford is also a strong wrester for the Pirates where he set the school record during his junior season for most wins by a heavyweight wrestler, shattering Austin Gibbs previous mark of 42 wins.
He has a 69-24 record over the past three seasons including a 40-11 mark in his junior season alone. He qualified for the state wrestling meet in 2018 and ended up ranked No. 13 in the state as he went 2-2 at the state meet.
Wolford thanked Concord for the hospitality that they showed him but feels that this is the best decision for both sides. He said that he is re-opening up his recruitment and weighing all options.