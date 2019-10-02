GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates rebounded nicely from the heartbreaking home loss to Pikeville last Friday, making quick work of the Magoffin County Hornets 59-14 on Friday night at CAM Stadium.
The red and white kicked off the scoring a minute and a second into the game, as senior tailback Ben Bentley took a handoff and went 48 yards to the house, and it was 7-0 BHS with 10:59 left in the first quarter after a successful PAT attempt by senior Grayson Cook.
The Pirates would score again on the ground with 5:34 left in the first quarter as fellow senior tailback Isaiah Birchfield dashed 33 yards to pay dirt, and the lead extended to 14-0 Belfry after Cook’s PAT was again good.
After Magoffin’s next drive stalled, Bentley returned the ensuing punt for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a penalty. Belfry quickly put this behind them on the very next play, however, as junior quarterback Brett Coleman threw a 60-yard pass to sophomore receiver Brenden Rash who went untouched to the endzone with 3:49 left in the first quarter. The PAT was good, and the first quarter onslaught continued as the home team’s lead was pushed to 21-0.
Belfry wasn’t done putting points on the board in the first quarter. With 59.2 seconds left in the period, Bentley would scamper to the endzone once more, this time from 49 yards out, and the lead swelled to 28-0 Pirates after Cook’s PAT was once again successful.
BHS wasn’t as dominant on offense in the second quarter as they were in the first, but they did manage to crack the scoreboard once in the period. With 6:50 left in the first half, Coleman would add another passing touchdown, this time on a 7-yard fade route to senior wide receiver Daniel Oliver. The PAT was no good, and the red and white propelled their lead to 34-0.
Just as the clock was about to expire in the first half, the Pirates drove deep into Hornet territory to their 11-yard line and brought Cook out to attempt a field goal, but it was no good.
Belfry lead Magoffin County 34-0 at halftime. This was Belfry’s homecoming game, and Marki Taylor Maynard was named 2019 Miss BHS in the halftime festivities.
On the Hornets’ first drive of the second half, they would finally get on the board as senior wide receiver Jaylon McDuffus would take a carry 59 yards to the endzone.
After a successful 2-point conversion try on a pass from junior quarterback Lucas Litteral to senior tailback Nick Caldwell, Magoffin County cut into the lead 34-8 with 9:59 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bentley’s big night would continue as he would take the kick 100 yards for a touchdown with 9:41 left in the third quarter.
The 2-point conversion try was no good, and it was 40-8 Pirates.
The visitors would respond with a kickoff return for a touchdown of their own with 9:28 left in the third quarter, however, as McDuffus caught the kick and went 88-yards unscathed to the house. After the 2-point try was unsuccessful, the score stood at 40-14 Belfry.
On their next drive, the hosts would add more points to the scoreboard with 7:03 left in the third quarter as Coleman would call his own number on a 1-yard run into the endzone, capping off a 6-play, 45-yard drive. The lead was pushed to 46-14 BHS after the PAT was no good.
The red and white would get on the board again before the period ended as senior tailback Peyton Hensley scored a rushing touchdown from 28-yards away with 4:22 left in the third quarter, and the lead was now 53-14 Pirates after a successful PAT.
In the fourth quarter, BHS had put their backups in on offense, but this didn’t stop them from pouring it on Magoffin.
With 4:15 left in the game, freshman tailback Neal Copley would find pay dirt from three yards out, and after sophomore quarterback Isreal Canterbury took a knee, Belfry lead was now 59-14.
This would turn out to be the final score.
Belfry would defeat Magoffin County by a final score of 59-14.
The Pirates gained 527 yards of total offense on the night. The backfield duo of Bentley and Hensley was terrific once again, as Hensley rushed for 106 yards on 13 carries, while Bentley rushed six time for 166 yards, two rushing touchdowns and accumulated 254 all-purpose yards. Coleman was 2-4 passing with 67 yards and two scores.
Belfry improved to 3-2 with the win, and they are back on the road next Friday with a contest against the Floyd Central Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Score by quarters
MCHS (2-3): 0 0 14 0 — 14
BHS (3-2): 28 6 19 6 — 59
First quarter
BHS: 48-yard run Bentley (PAT good by Cook) 10:59
BHS: 33-yard run Birchfield (PAT good by Cook) 5:34
BHS: 60-yard catch Rash (PAT good by Cook) 3:49
BHS: 49-yard run Bentley (PAT good by Cook) 59.2
Second quarter
BHS: 7-yard catch Oliver (PAT no good) 6:50
Third quarter
MCHS: 59-yard run McDuffus (Two-point by Caldwell) 9:59
BHS: 100-yard kick return Bentley (Two-point no good) 9:41
MCHS: 88-yard kick return McDuffus (Two-point no good) 9:28
BHS: 1-yard run Coleman (PAT no good) 7:03
BHS: 28-yard run Hensley (PAT good) 4:22
Fourth quarter
BHS: 3-yard run Copley 4:15