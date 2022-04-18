GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates ended this past week with three consecutive strong showings on the diamond which resulted in a trio of lopsided wins.
BELFRY 8 KNOTT COUNTY 1 (Saturday, April 16)
The Pirates welcomed Knott County Central to the Massey Energy Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon and send the Patriots packing with an 8-1 defeat.
Belfry blew a 3-1 game wide open with a five run fifth inning to give them a comfortable seven run advantage in the final two innings.
Senior southpaw Jonah Adkins earned the win on the mound for BHS as he pitched six innings of one hit ball and only allowed the one run while striking out six Knott batters and walking none.
Belfry had nine hits on the day with four of them going for doubles. Isaiah Stanley was 3-3 with a walk, a double, and two runs scored while Devin Jude doubled, singles, and knocked in two runs.
Ashton Deskins turned in a RBI double and walked two times and senior Parker Hall also legged out a double.
Senior catcher Tyler Slone had a RBI single while Jonathan Banks singled and scored a run.
Jake Varney came in to pitch a scoreless seventh inning for Belfry.
Score by Innings
KCHS: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 2
BHS: 1 1 1 0 5 0 x — 8 9 1
BELFRY 12 LETCHER COUNTY 1 (Friday, April 15)
Belfry erupted for 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings on Friday against Letcher County as they blew open a scoreless game and secured a 12-1 mercy-rule win in five innings.
8th grader Chase Varney picked up the complete game victory on the bump as he allowed the one run on just three hits while striking out six batters and walking none.
Older brother Jake Varney provided the big swing of the bat as he clubbed a two-run home run while Ashton Deskins singled, walked, and had three RBIs.
Parker Hall added a two-run single to the cause for Michael Hagy’s crew while Tyler Slone, Noah Brown, and Devin Jude each had singles.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 0 7 5 — 12 5 0
LC: 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 3 6
BELFRY 10 MINGO CENTRAL 1 (Wednesday, April 13)
The Pirates welcome cross-river rival Mingo Central to Pond Creek last Wednesday and they had their way with the Miners as they rolled to a 10-1 win.
Belfry posted five runs in the third one and three in the fifth along with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. The Miners scored their lone run in the fourth.
Isiaiah Stanley went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Jake Varney and Noah Brown each added two hits including a double.
Brothers Steven and Jonathan Banks both legged out triples with Steven turning in two RBIs and Jonathan recording one.
Ashton Deskins also singled home two runs while Devin Jude and Tyler Slone each singled. Jude had a RBI and scored a run while Slone crossed the plate twice.
Aiden Dove and Aaron Blankenship had the lone hits of the game for Mingo Central and Tyler Ooten scored the lone run after being hit by a pitch.
Noah Brown earned the win for Belfry as he was lights out on the mound pitching four innings of shutout ball allowing just one hit with nine Ks and zero walks.
Steven Banks also pitched three innings and allowed on unearned run on one hit. He also had four Ks and walked two batter.
Tyler Mitchem was handed the loss for Mingo as he pitched two innings and was tagged for four runs on two hits. He struck out one batter, hit two, and walked once. KJ Smith pitched the final four innings in relief allowed six runs on nine hits with two punch-outs.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 2 0
BHS: 0 0 5 1 3 1 x — 10 11 0
LAWRENCE COUNTY 6 BELFRY 5 (Monday, April 11)
Belfry lost their first game to start off the week in heartbreaking fashion as Lawrence County came away with a 6-5 walk-off win in nine innings.
Will Lafferty had a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth for the Bulldogs as they advanced in the Kentucky 2A-Section 8 Tournament.
Noah Brown had a career game at the plate as he had a two-run home run and a run scoring double for Belfry. Tyler Slone led the way with three hits including a double and three RBIs and Ashton Deskins and Isaiah Stanley each had two hits. One of Deskins hits were a double.
Jake Varney also had a double and scored a run for BHS.
Taking the loss was Deskins as he pitched the final 2.1 innings in relief and allowed just the one run on two hits while striking out five batters and walking none.
There were four home runs total hit in the game as LC connected on three long balls in the win. Lafferty, Eli Fletcher, and Blue Fletcher all went yard for the Dawgs.
After winning three straight to close out the week and six of their past seven games Belfry improved their season record to 12-6.
BHS will hit the road this week as they are scheduled to travel to North Bullit on Monday and then play at Fairdale in Louisville on Tuesday.
The Pirates will then return to Pike County and play at Pike Central on Wednesday and finish the week on Thursday at Boyd County.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 5 10 1
LCHS: 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 — 6 10 0