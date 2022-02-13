HUNTINGTON – Belfry used a third-quarter surge to pull away for the win over Huntington St. Joe, 67-45, Saturday afternoon at the St. Joe gym.
The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Irish 19-7 in the third period to break the game open and complete a season-sweep. Belfry won the first match, 59-46, at home on Dec. 16.
Belfry used good work on the offensive glass, outside shooting and nifty passes on drives inside and feeds for layups and short jumpers.
“We’ve always had that potential,” Lady Pirates coach Kevin Deskins said. “Early on we had to learn a new system, a new scheme,” Deskins said. “The last couple of weeks, we’ve learned who our identity is. They’re knocking down shots.”
Belfry capitalized on a 13-2 run midway through the second period to take a 30-19 lead with 4:27 on the clock.
In the third period, St. Joe cut the lead to 39-33 on a three-point shot by Amaya Damon. Belfry then got a pair of treys and a three-point play by Hope Coley for a 50-33 advantage. The Lady Pirates (13-13) never let up and the way to its sixth straight win.
Coley led Belfry with 16 points. Kyra Justice added 15 and Jenna Sparks 12 with much of her damage coming on offensive rebounds follows or short jumpers after nice feeds from driving teammates.
“We’re fortunate,” Deskins said. “We played a lot of good teams early. That made us compete.”
Damon paced St. Joe with 18 points and Julie Preservati finished with 14.
“St. Joe’s got some outstanding players,” Deskins said. “We adjusted our press and tried to make it tough on them.”
“We didn’t apply the scouting report,” first-year Lady Irish coach Alyssa Hammond said. “We came out in a certain zone and they shot over it. We changed our zone and they shot over that. They showed up. They're disciplined. We can’t leave anyone open.”
St. Joe’s next game is Monday at Rose Hill Christian. Start time is 7:30 p.m. The Lady Pirates return to action Tuesday against Mountain Mission in Grundy, Va. Start time is 6:30 p.m.
BELFRY 17 19 19 12 – 67: Coley 16, Fletcher 9, Justice 15, Phillips 6, Varney 9, Sparks 12.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 15 13 7 10 – 45: Damon 18, George 6, Lee 2, S. Preservati 2, J. Preservati 14, Muth 3.