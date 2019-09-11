GOODY, Ky. - The Belfry Pirates volleyball squad made easy work of their two local rivals this past week as they defeated both Tug Valley and Mingo Central by a final tally of three sets to zero.
In the match against the Lady Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 5 the Lady Pirates won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-20, and then cruised in the third set winning it 25-12 to secure the victory.
Senior Ashleigh Adkins led the way for the Lady Pirates in this one as she recorded a match high 14 kills while also picking up three aces and two blocks. Junior outside hitter Elyssa Stanley followed her with nine kills and also added a match high five aces while sophomore Emma Harris added a team high 16 assists and three kills.
Senior Katie Ball finished with six kills and a team high three blocks while junior Allison Hager contributed three kills, two aces, and a block.
In the match against Mingo Central on Saturday, Sept. 7 the Lady Pirates won the first set 25-21, narrowly took the second set winning 25-23, and cruised in the third and decisive set taking it 25-16.
Adkins led Belfry again with nine kills along with a pair of aces and a pair of blocks. Harris added six kills along with a team high 18 assists and an ace while Stanley and sophomore Cameron Childers also had six kills. Stanley also recorded an ace.
Hager added five kills, an ace, and three assists for coach Bethany Tackett's squad while Ball added four kills and a block, Hannah Hatfield finished with three kills, and 8th grader Clara McNamee had one. Junior Tori Bond also added two aces for the Lady Pirates.
The wins for Belfry improved them to 3-6 on the season and they returned to action on Monday at home against East Ridge and on Tuesday night on the road at district foe Pike Central. They are scheduled for another match against Mingo Central on Thursday in a 6 p.m. start at Miner Mountain.
The Lady Miners fell to 1-1 on the season with the loss under first year coach Amanda Lovern. Lovern led Central to a 3-2 win over Cardinal Conference foe Scott last Thursday in their season opener.
Scott won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-18 before the Lady Miners took the last three sets to win the match in thrilling fashion. MCHS won the third set 25-16, took an exciting fourth set 27-25, and won the tie breaking fifth set 15-12. MCHS was scheduled to play a tri-match on Monday featuring Logan and Man and again on Tuesday against Nitro and Herbert Hoover but scores were not available by press time.
Tug Valley is led by coaches Greg and Pam Chapman and fell to 0-1 after their season opening loss before returning to action on Monday night against Phelps and Tuesday night against Sherman. Scores from those matches were not available by press time.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Logan on Thursday in a 6 p.m. start.
NOTE: Stats were not available for Tug Valley or Mingo Central
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.