PAINTSVILLE, Ky. - The Belfry Pirates soccer team won two matches recently both by shutout fashion. On Saturday, Aug. 24 they went on the road to 15th Region foe Paintsville and won by a final of 3-0 and on Aug. 29 they hosted Tug Valley and cruised to the 10-0 mercy rule win.
In the match against the Tigers, the Belfry defense was on point all game only allowing eight shots on goal for Paintsville while goalie Caleb Spears snagged five saves to pick up the clean sheet.
After a scoreless first half, sophomore Jasper McCoy broke the tie game in the 44th minute as he found the back of the net following an assist from Cayden Long to give Belfry the 1-0 lead.
Just about 20 minutes later, Long connected on his lone goal to push Belfry's lead to 2-0 and then freshman Aiden McCoy finished out the scoring with a goal on a penalty kick to reach the final score of 3-0.
In the match on Aug. 29 against Tug Valley, the Pirates wasted no time in securing the mercy rule as they held a 7-0 halftime lead and picked up their 10th goal in the 51st minute which effectively ended the game.
Eight different Pirates scored a goal as Cayden Long and Logan Maynard each led the way two goals apiece. Blake Kulik, Ben McNamee, Eli Runyon, Niles McCoy, Ian Stallard and Ian Long each also scored a goal to round out the scoring for Belfry.
The win for the Pirates improves them to 4-1-1 on the season. They were in action last night at Lawrence County but scores and stats were not available at press time. They plat again on the road at Mountain Misson on Thursday at 6 p.m. and at Man on Saturday in a 10 a.m. start.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.