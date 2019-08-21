GOODY, Ky. - The Belfry Pirates soccer team got their season off to a hot start over this past week as they began the season with a 2-0-1 record.
In the season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Pirates had their way with the visiting Hazard Bulldogs as they cruised to a 5-1 victory.
Junior Cayden Long got the scoring started for Belfry as he connected on an unassisted goal in the 6th minute of action to give Belfry the 1-0 lead. He later added another goal and also dished out an assist on the day.
Blake Kulik, Dalton Stacy, and Jasper McCoy each scored goals to round out the scoring for Belfry.
The Pirates had 17 shots on goal while Hazard only had seven. belfry goalie Caleb Spears picked up four saves.
In the second game of the 2019 season coach Tim McNamee's squad jumped ahead early on against Letcher County Central and never looked back as they rolled to the 3-1 win.
Long once again got the scoring started for Belfry as he connected on a goal off an assist by Aiden McCoy in the 16th minute to give the the 1-0 lead.
Sophomore Dalton Stacy then connected on back-to-back goals, one in the 31st minute and the other in the 58th minute, to give Belfry the commanding 3-0 lead.
The visiting Cougars would add a goal in the second minute by Hayden Bentley but it was all for naught as the Pirates secured the 3-1 win.
On Saturday the Pirates hosted Jackson City in an afternoon match and looked well on their way to improving to 3-0 as they jumped ahead to a 3-0 halftime lead. But the visiting Tigers did not go down easy and they stored back to tie the game at three all.
Junior Cayden Long connected on a goal to give the Pirates the lead in the 62nd minute and it looked like they would hold on for the win until Slayden Sizemore scored in the 76th minute for JC to bring the score to the final tally of 4-4.
Kulik led Belfry with two goals while Thomas Bond and Long each added a goal. Long, Ben McNamee and Ian Stallard were each credited with an assist.
With the hot start to the season the Pirates now have a 2-0-1 record as they were set to begin 15th Region play on Monday against Prestonsburg. Scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
Belfry will return to action on Tuesday Sept. 3, against Lawrence County. They were scheduled to play Pikeville tomorrow, but the Panthers did not field a team for the second straight season.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.