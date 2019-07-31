GOODY, Ky. - The Belfry Pirates recently head their media day for the 2019 season and longtime head coach Philip Haywood said that his club is still in search of a 10th game for the upcoming season.
'We start off with a game this year before the Pike County Bowl, we're not used to doing that but we had trouble getting games so we played one," Haywood said. "So we'll be on the road that first week and that will be against a good Pulaski County team (Southwestern) and then we come back to the bowl game. We have an open date after that and then come back and play this big school out of Ohio (Archbishop Alter). We're still working on a 10th game, we haven;t got that yet."
The Pirates initially had a 10 game slate of games when they released the schedule back in the spring but they ended up losing a game that was scheduled against Bishop Sycamore, a proposed charter school out of Columbus, Ohio.
Belfry will have two bye weeks during the 2019 season, the first being between the second and third games on Sept. 6 and the second being between the sixth and seventh games on Oct. 11.
Coach Haywood enters his 45th season as a head football coach in Kentucky and his 36th year leading the Pirates.
He is the all-time winning-est coach in the history of high school football in the Bluegrass State with a career record of 438-134. He has led Belfry to six state championships including four straight Class AAA state titles from 2013-2016.
Haywood will be looking to lead the Pirates back to the KHSAA Class AAA State Championship this fall after falling in the quarterfinals the past two seasons.
Belfry Pirates 2019 schedule
Aug 23: Southwestern at Pulaski County, 8:30 p.m.; Don Franklin Bowl
Aug 30: Lexington Christian at Belfry-Pikeville, 8:30 p.m.; Pike County Bowl
Sep 13: Archbishop Alter (Kettering), Ohio, away, 7:30 p.m.
Sep 20: Pikeville, home, 7:30 p.m.
Sep 27: Magoffin County, home, 7:30 p.m.
Oct 4: Floyd Central, away, 7:30 p.m.
Oct 18: Lawrence County, home, 7:30 p.m.
Oct 25: Pike County Central, away, 7:30 p.m.
Nov 1: Johnson Central, home, 7:30 p.m.