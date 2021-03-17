GOODY, Ky. — Head coach Mark Thompson’s Belfry Pirates (15-9) added another win to a solid season thus far, as the host Bucs rolled past Cameron Smith’s club, 89-55 on Wednesday night.
The Hornets (5-18) would hang tough with BHS for most of the first quarter, being to within four points at 15-11 midway through the frame. However, the Red and White would go on a 9-2 run to end the period and lead 24-13 at the end of the first stanza.
Belfry would not look back from there, as they would blow the game wide open in the second quarter and lead by as many as 25 points at 44-19.
The period would end with a layup from Pirate sophomore guard DeMahjae Clark with one second left, and the score would stand at 50-26 going into the intermission. Clark, junior forward Bol Kuir, who is 7”3, and senior guard Ben McNamee all dropped 10 points for the Pirates in the first half.
Phelps would not pull any closer the rest of the game, as the third and fourth frames were dominated by BHS with Thompson emptying his bench late in the game and the scorers’ table activating the running clock.
The hosts would prevail over the Hornets by a final score of 89-55.
Six Belfry Pirates scored 10 or more points on the evening. Clark finished with 22 points and six boards, Kuir tallied 15 points with 11 rebounds, and McNamee poured in 13 points with 4 rebounds.
Senior guard Tyler Chaffin, senior guard Caleb Spears, and sophomore guard Sal Dean added 12 points each for BHS.
Belfry returned to the hardwood the next night in a road tilt against region 15 foe Lawrence County and came away victorious, winning a 78-77 in a double OT nail biter. Kuir turned in an unbelievable performance, scoring 25 points and grabbing a whopping 42 rebounds. The 42 rebounds by Kuir were second most in a single game in KHSAA history.
BHS improved to 15-9 with the victory, concluding their regular season.
The Bucs now await the winner of the 60th district tournament game to be played between Phelps and the Pike Central Hawks on Tuesday night at Pike Central, as they will square off against the winner of that game on Friday night in the district championship at Buckley’s Creek.
Tipoff of the Phelps versus Pike Central contest was scheduled for7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, while the championship game is slated for 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.
Score by quarters:
PHS (5-18): 13 13 15 14 -55
BHS (14-9): 24 26 23 16 -89
Scoring:
PHS: J. Nugent 24; J. Wells 9; K. Galaurb-Jackson 8; T. Blankenship 6; E. Daniels 5; M. Flemings 3
BHS: D. Clark 22; B. Kuir 15; B. McNamee 13; C. Spears 12; T. Chaffin 12; S. Dean 12; C. Woolum 2; J. Banks 1