GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start as the Lawrence County Bulldogs cruised to a 86-73 win over the Pirates in second game of a doubleheader in the Kentucky AA Championship Sectional Tournament held at Belfry High School on Saturday night.
In the first frame, the Pirates would score the first four points with freshman guard Sal Dean controlling the opening tip and immediately rushing into the paint for a floater four seconds into the game, and then junior forward Brett Coleman would convert a layup. However, LCHS would respond with a 13-2 run of their own to take a 13-6 advantage early in the period.
The Bulldogs would lead 23-16 after one quarter as sophomore guard Cody Maynard connected on a buzzer-beating jumper to end the period. Dean and Coleman each added four points in the frame for Belfry. Senior guard Tyler Maynard and junior guard Baden Gillespie tacked on five points for the visitors.
Dean would score a layup off his own offensive rebound for Belfry early in the second quarter, and Coleman would convert an and-one layup but miss the foul shot to make the score 28-20 Dawgs with 6:27 left in the first half. The rest of the frame would be all Lawrence County, though, as they jumped out in front by as many as 18, at 41-23.
The Bulldogs would lead the game 41-26 at halftime. Tyler Maynard lead Lawrence in scoring in the second period with six points, while Coleman lead the Pirates, tacking on three points.
The road team would extend their lead even further in the third quarter, as they took their biggest lead of the game at 53-29 early in the frame. Belfry would go on an 11-6 run to make the score 59-40 with a basket by junior guard Tyler Chaffin, and Bucs head coach Mark Thompson called a timeout to follow.
Midway through the period, Chaffin would be called for an intentional foul on Bulldogs sophomore guard Trenton Adkins and as a result, Adkins would make one of the two foul shots to extend their lead to 65-43.
This foul seemed to light a fire under Belfry, though, as they would respond with a 10-0 to close out the third quarter, capping it off with a buzzer-beating three by Coleman to end the frame and reducing the Lawrence lead to 65-53.
Coleman lead BHS with 11 points in the third period, while Dean scored five. Tyler Maynard and senior guard Chase Sartin both tallied six in the frame for LCHS.
Chandler Thompson’s squad would stop the Pirates run to start the fourth quarter as they scored back to baskets to push their lead to 69-53, including a layup by Gillespie with 6:20 left in the game.
The hosts wouldn’t quit, however, as Dean hit a nifty step-back three to cut the lead to 72-62 with 4:07 left in the contest.
Belfry would get to within seven points at 76-69 after Coleman notched a steal and then made a successful layup, but that is as close as they would get as the Dawgs would go on to win the game and hold off the Pirates rally, winning the game by a score of 86-73.
Lawrence County shot 67.6% from the field on the night, while Belfry shot 37.5%. The Bulldogs also won the rebounding battle 31-26, and they had 19 assists to the Bucs’ four. They won the game despite turning it over 18 times while Belfry only had 11 giveaways.
Cody Maynard led LCHS in scoring with 23 points, and Tyler Maynard put up 20 tallies. Sartin and Adkins joined them in double figures with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Coleman would lead the Belfry scoring attack with 23 points of his own, while Chaffin added 19 points and Dean tacked on 17.
The Pirates (6-4) will return to action this Saturday night as they play in the 18th Annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse and will face off against Mingo Central. Tipoff is set for approximately 9 p.m.
Score by quarters
LCHS (8-6): 23 18 24 21 — 86
BHS (6-4): 16 10 27 20 — 73
Scoring
LC: C. Maynard 23; T. Maynard 20; C. Sartin 16; T. Adkins 10; B. Gillespie 7; A. Ratliff 7
BHS: B. Coleman 23; T. Chaffin 19; S. Dean 17; J. Thompson 6; I. Dixon 6; C. Spears 2