GOODY, Ky. — Belfry picked up their first district win of the season on Thursday night as they welcomed the Phelps Hornets to Pond Creek and used a big second half to come away with a 90-52 win.
The Pirates (6-5) and the Hornets (4-8) played even early on in the game as both teams had big first quarters offensively with the game tied up at 19 apiece going into the second.
The two squads cooled off in the second quarter of play as Belfry held Phelps to only eight points and the red-and-white took a 32-27 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break head coach Mark Thompson’s club looked like a different unit as they were firing on all cylinders on the offensive end and outscored Phelps 28-14 in the third quarter to take a 60-41 lead into the fourth.
The Pirates continued to pour it on the Hornets in the final eight minutes as they scored 30 points in the quarter and cruised to the 38 point win.
Junior guard Sal Dean nearly picked up a big triple-double for Belfry as he finished the contest with 23 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.
Sophomore guard De’Mahjae Clark led the way in scoring for BHS as he dropped a game high 25 points while Tykee Peterson was next on the scoresheet with 18.
Mason Prater led the way for the Hornets as he dropped 19 points in the loss while senior center Landon Dotson recorded a double-double finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
The win for Belfry came on the heels of a big loss earlier in the week to Johnson Central by a final score of 95-62.
The Golden Eagles jumped ahead early and never looked back against the Pirates as they led 24-9 after the first quarter of play and 51-24 at halftime.
Peterson was the leading scorer for BHS with 20 points while Dean followed him with 17 points and eight rebounds and Jonathan Banks tallied 12 points.
After splitting the pair of games Belfry sees their season record move to 6-5 on the year.
The Pirates are set to play their second district game of the season on Tuesday night of this week inside the BHS Gymnasium.
Belfry closes out the week on Friday at Martin County and then with a home game on Saturday against reigning 15th Region Champion Paintsville.
Score by Quarters (Thursday, Jan. 13)
Phelps (4-8) 19 8 14 11 — 52
Belfry (6-5) 19 13 28 30 — 90
Scoring
P: Prater 19; Mounts 7; Daniels 2; Dotson 10; Fleming 6; McCoy 8
B: Dean 23; Taylor 2; Clark 25; Banks 6; Peterson 18; Maynard 1; Hensley 5; Lester 2; Davy Hall 2; Drew Rhodes 6
Score by Quarters
Johnson Central (5-6) 24 27 24 20 — 95
Belfry (5-5) 9 15 20 18 — 62
Scoring
JC: Lemaster 14; McKenzie 23; Rice 14; Rose 15; Butcher 15; Collins 6; Blanton 1; Staniford 4; Parks 3
B: Dean 17; Taylor 0; Clark 6; Banks 12; Peterson 20; Stafford 4; Lester 3