The 2021 high school football season in the Bluegrass State is upon us a couple of local teams play their first regular season games of the year on Friday night.
The powerhouse Belfry Pirates and 47th year head coach Philip Haywood will begin their season on the road as they travel to Pulaski County to tussle with the Maroons.
The Pirates are 4-0 all-time against Pulaski County, which includes a 33-13 defeat a year ago in the season opener at Haywood Stadium.
In that game, Belfry running back Issac Dixon rushed 14 times for 194 yards and two scores. Dixon will be making the transition to quarterback for the Pirates in his second senior season, as the Pirate coaching staff tries to find a way to get the ball in their playmakers hands as much as possible.
Senior Zayne Hatfield will also see reps in the backfield as will junior Neal Copley and sophomore Dre Young.
After losing to the Pirates in the first game of 2020 head coach John Hines club won eight straight games until their season came to an end with a 35-14 loss to Southwestern in the Class 5A playoffs. They finished with a 8-2 record.
Belfry head coach Philip Haywood enters his 38th season as a head coach at Belfry High School with a Kentucky all-time record 457 wins. Belfry finished the 2020 season with an 8-4 record.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Pulaski County.
Third year head coach Andrew West and his Phelps Hornets will get the luxury of starting their season out at home on Friday night, as they welcome a good Pineville team to town for what will be the first ever matchup between the two schools.
The Mountain Lions are led by first year head coach Jason Chappell and are coming off a season where they went 5-3 and finished in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
Coach West and the Hornets will get their first look at young quarterback Stevie Todd Layne who is taking over under center after the loss of all-time leading rusher Dominick Francis to graduation following last season.
Phelps will be looking to improve on their 1-7 record from a season ago. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Marty Casey Stadium in Phelps.