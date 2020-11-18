GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates will finally begin their pursuit of the school’s eighth state championship as postseason play is scheduled to kick-off across the Bluegrass State this week after being delayed one week by the KHSAA.
The reigning Class 3A Champion Pirates (5-3) are the No. 1 seed in District 8 and are scheduled to host No. 4 seed Magoffin County (3-3) in a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night at Haywood Stadium in the opening round of the 2020 Class 3A UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
The Pirates easily knocked off the Hornets on the road back on Sept. 25 in Salyersville, running away with the 59-20 win behind six touchdowns from dynamic senior Isaac Dixon.
Dixon carried the ball eight times in that game for a total of 258 yards and four touchdowns to go along with a 34-yard receiving score and a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Kentucky Mr. Football candidate finished the eight game regular season with 1,289 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns on only 93 carries. He averages right at 14 yards per carry and has also added two touchdown receptions and a kickoff return for a score in 2020.
The big-senior season for Dixon came after he garnered MVP honors in the 2019 State Championship win over Bell County after he ran 15 times for 228 yards and three scores to held BHS bring home their seventh state title.
Senior quarterback Brett Coleman, who is committed to Miami (Ohio) as a safety, has added eight scores on the ground in 2020 and racked up 460 yards as a part of Belfry’s heavy run attack.
If the Pirates can move past Magoffin County, who they are 9-0 against all-time, they will play the winner of Pike Central and Lawrence County at home on Nov. 27.
If BHS advances to the 3rd round, they will likely play a road game at the winner of District 7 in the Region Championship round on Dec. 4, which will likely be either 6-0 Ashland Blazer or 6-2 Russell.
The semifinal opponent and location would be determined by the RPI standings between the final four teams remaining and the game would be played on Dec. 11.
The state finals for all six classes are tentatively scheduled for the third weekend in December, but dates and times for the championship round have not been announced by the KHSAA after the start of the postseason was delayed one week.
The Pirates and coach Philip Haywood, who will be searching for career win No. 454 against Magoffin County, will take the field against the Hornets in a 7p.m. kickoff at Curry-Carroll Field, which is 30 minutes earlier than the traditional kickoff times in the regular season.