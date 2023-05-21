Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Belfry couldn't muster a single hit in their opening round 15th Region Tournament contest against Pikeville on Sunday afternoon at StoneCrest as the Panthers eliminated the Pirates with a 10-0 win in five innings. 

The Pirate's lone base runner came in the top of the second inning when UPIKE commit Jake Varney worked a walk. 

