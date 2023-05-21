PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Belfry couldn't muster a single hit in their opening round 15th Region Tournament contest against Pikeville on Sunday afternoon at StoneCrest as the Panthers eliminated the Pirates with a 10-0 win in five innings.
The Pirate's lone base runner came in the top of the second inning when UPIKE commit Jake Varney worked a walk.
After being held scoreless in the first inning, the Panthers scored each of the next three frames as they plated six runs in the second, one in the third, and three more in the fourth to set up the mercy-rule win.
Junior southpaw Jonah Adkins started for Belfry and took the loss as he lasted only 1.2 innings allowing six runs, two earned, on five hits with one strikeout and zero walks.
Jonathan Banks pitched 1.1 innings in relief and gave up three runs on two hits with two Ks and three walks while Noah Brown fired an inning and allowed one run on one hit.
Dylan Thompson started and got the win for Pikeville as he went 3.2 innings hitless innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Bash Ryan pitched the final 1.1 innings as he was perfect with three strikeouts.
With the loss the Pirates saw their season come to a close with a record of 19-15.
Coach Michael Hagy will say goodbye to five senior starters as Jake Varney, Steven Banks, Jonathan Banks, Noah Brown, and Devin Jude all played their final game.
Pikeville improved to 22-11 with the win and advanced to play Paintsville in the semifinals on Monday night at 8 p.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.