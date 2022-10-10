Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball team earned two district wins this past week as they swept past both Phelps and Pike Central 3-0.

In the win over the Lady Hornets on Oct. 4, Belfry cruised to the win as they took the first set 25-9, won the second 25-12, and then put it away with a 28-10 win in the third set. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you