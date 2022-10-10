GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball team earned two district wins this past week as they swept past both Phelps and Pike Central 3-0.
In the win over the Lady Hornets on Oct. 4, Belfry cruised to the win as they took the first set 25-9, won the second 25-12, and then put it away with a 28-10 win in the third set.
Clara McNamee led the way for Belfry in kills with 17 while also having 12 digs, six blocks and one ace. Senior Jayden Mullins led with four service aces while also having five kills, four digs and one block.
Makaylin Meade also had three kills; Natalie Fite had two, and Hannah Fite and Olivia Long each had one. Hannah Fite led with 18 digs while Long also had 13 digs and led the team with 18 assists.
Freshman Maddie Bevins was second on the team with three aces and had 14 digs while Savannah Fields had 10 digs.
The following evening on Oct. 5 against Pike Central the Lady Pirates won the first set 25-20, then took the second set 25-18 and clinched the sweep with a 25-18 win in the third set.
McNamee also led the way in this match with 16 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and an ace while Mullins was right behind her with five kills, five blocks and four digs.
Makaylin Meade, Maddie Bevins and Olivia Long each turned in two digs while Long led the way with 22 assists and had 10 digs. Hannah Fite paced Belfry with 23 digs and also had an ace.
After the pair of wins Belfry has now won five games in a row and is sitting with a record of 8-10 on the season.
They have three games left in the regular season, all at home, as they are scheduled to play Shelby Valley on Oct. 10. East Ridge on Oct. 11 and Johnson Central on Oct. 13.
