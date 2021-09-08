GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up wins in their first two home matches of the 2021 season recently as they defeated both Martin County and Piarist 3 sets to 0.
In the win over the Lady Cardinals on Aug. 24 BHS took the win by the score of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-15.
Senior Cameron Childers led the way for her team with 8 kills, five aces, and 11 digs. Hannah Hatfield and Clara McNamee followed her with five kills each while Emma Harris added four, Jayden Mullins chipped in three, and Isabella Howard was credited with one kill.
Harris led the squad with 22 assists and had two aces for head coach Bethany Tackett. Hatfield was next with two aces while McNamee, Mullins, and Hannah Fite each had one.
Mullins contributed four blocks defensively and McNamee had two. Fite was tops on the team in digs with 19 while Harris and McNamee had 10 apiece.
In the win over Piarist on Aug. 26 Belfry ran away with the first set 25-5, dominated the second set 25-2, and put the match away in the third set as they won 25-8.
Harris had a big game for the red-and-white as she served a career high 14 aces while also adding in 13 assists, three kills, and two digs.
McNamee also reached double digits in aces with 10 while Fite recorded six, Hatfield had three, and Childers finished with one.
Childers led the way once again in the kill department as she was credited with six, while McNamee had four, and Mullins had three. Hatfield and Cami Fletcher also added two kills each for BHS.
The Lady Pirates improved to 3-1 on the season with the wins, as they picked up their first win on the road 3-0 over Pike Central.
Coach Tackett’s club fell to 3-2 on the season last week as they suffered a loss to East Ridge due to a COVID-19 cancellation.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to be back in action on Monday against Lawrence County in the Kentucky 2A Tournament but scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
BHS is set to play at Paintsville on Sept. 9 and return home to play Pike Central on Sept. 13.