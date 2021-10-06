GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball squad picked up arguably their best win of the 2021 season on Monday, Sept. 27 as they hosted 15th Region Power Pikeville and defeated them in a thrilling five set match.
BHS took a back-and-forth first set by a final score of 28-26 and then rolled in the second set 25-13 to take a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers wouldn’t go away however as they rallied to win the third set 25-21 and then cruised in the fourth set 25-12 to tie the match up at two sets apiece.
In the fifth and final set the Pirates finally out the Panthers away as they held them off to take the final set 15-13.
Belfry sophomore Clara McNamee had a career night for the red-and-white as she finished with a game high 28 kills to go along with 15 blocks and 14 digs on the defensive side.
Cameron Childers and Jayden Mullins each followed with seven kills, Hannah Hatfield had four, while Emma Harris and Cami Fletcher each recorded two.
Jayden Mullins led in aces with three while Cameron Childers had two and Hannah Fite, Hatfield, and Harris each had one. Fite led the Lady Pirates in digs with 30 while Harris delivered 45 assists.
Following the loss Pikeville saw their record drop to 21-7.
Head coach Bethany Staggs’ Lady Pirates carried the momentum from this game throughout into their matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 28 as they won a doubleheader against Lawrence County taking each game 2-0.
McNamee paced BHS with 14 kills, Childers and Mulls each followed with nine, Hatfield recorded seven, Fletcher tallied three, and Harris one.
Mullins once again led BHS in aces with eight, McNamee had four, Childers was next with three, and Hatfield, Harris, and Fite each had two.
Fite topped Belfry in digs with 16 while Harris was the leader in assists with 32.
Just two days later the Lady Pirates picked up what was their ninth straight win overall as they swept Jenkins 3-0. BHS took the first set 25-11, dominated the second set 25-7, and then cruised in the third set 25-4.
McNamee once again led in kills with nine, Fletcher followed her with five, Hatfield totaled four, while Childers and Mulls each finished with three.
BHS served 31 aces in the win led by Hatfield’s 10. Harris followed her with eight, McNamee had seven, Mullins five, and Childers one.
Fite was the leader for BHS in digs with 10 while Harris led in assists with 16.
BHS finished out the week on Saturday by playing in the Champions of the Mountains Classic in Pikeville and they lost both of their games to Pikeville and Betsy Layne.
Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season the Lady Pirates now boast a record of 13-6. They were scheduled to travel to Phelps on Monday and Mingo Central on Tuesday, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
Belfry will return home on Thursday to play Phelps in their final district matchup of the regular season.