BUCKLEY CREEK, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates made quick work of district rival Pike Central on Monday, Sept. 13 as BHS swept the Lady Hawks by a final tally of 3 sets to 0.
Belfry won the first two sets 25-18 and then took the third set by a score of 25-19 to secure the season sweep over Pike Central.
In the kill department senior Cameron Childers led the way with eight while Clara McNamee followed her with six and Jayden Mullins had four. Hannah Hatfield was next with three while Isabella Howard recorded two, and Emma Harris was credited with one.
Leading the Lady Pirates in aces was Mullins who served four while Harris followed with three and Hatfield and McNamee each recorded two. Childers and Hannah Fite were each credited with a single ace.
Harris led the way with 21 assists for head coach Bethany Tackett’s squad.
Defensively, Mullins also led the way with three blocks while Harris turned in one. Fite led the team with 17 digs while Childers had eight, Harris notched seven, and McNamee added six.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to play Piarist last Tuesday but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues for Piarist. BHS automatically received the win.
Belfry now has a record of 6-4 so far in the 2021 season and they were scheduled to be back in action on Monday at Martin County and Tuesday at Shelby Valley, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Lady Pirates will then return home to play host to cross-river rival Mingo Central on Thursday in a 6 p.m. start.