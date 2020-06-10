GOODY, Ky. — The administration at Belfry High School recently made their decision on who would be leading their girls’ soccer program moving forward as they named Donna Smith as the new head coach.
Smith is taking over for previous coach Karissa Whitt who resigned after a three-year stint where she led the Lady Pirates to a 32-27-3 record and two appearances in the 15th Region Tournament.
Smith, who is a graduate of Matewan High School and Marshall University, has served in the military for 18 years now and have a full time job with the National Guard.
She has been involved with soccer for 20 years as both her daughters began playing youth soccer and went on to play for Belfry High School.
Smith started the program at Mingo Central High School and was head coach of their girls’ soccer team for 2 years in 2011 and 2012 before having to step down because of her position at the time for the Guard. S
he has also coach multiple age groups from U10-U19 for EKY Recreational Soccer since the early 2000’s.
She has also been a certified referee since 2007 and has reffed in Kentucky and West Virginia at the high school, middle school, and recreational level.
“I am excited to get to coach this team of Varsity Girls Soccer at Belfry High School into a winning season!,” Smith said in a statement.
I have been blessed with this opportunity and I hope everyone comes out and supports us this season! Go Big Red!”
The Lady Pirates are tentatively scheduled to get the 2020 season started on Aug. 11 with a home contest against Prestonsburg, but the start of Fall sports could be in question due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.