DORTON, Ky — In front of a standing room only crowd in Dorton the Belfry Pirates captured the 2022 Pike County Middle School Championship on Thursday night as they defeated the Wildcats in a thrilling 30-29 game.
With the Pirates trailing 29-28 with 18 seconds left in the game Cayden Varney grabbed an offensive rebound off of a missed free-throw and stuck the ball back into the hoop to give Belfry the one point lead.
The Wildcats still had time to take the ball down the floor and try and win the game but Varney stepped in and took a charge to turn the ball back over to Belfry.
Standout Chase Varney was unstoppable offensively in the win for Belfry as he finished with 19 points and was named Pike County Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Brayden Bolden led all scorers with 20 points.
This was the second Pike County Championship in four years for head coach Bobby Varney and the Belfry Pirates.
8th graders Hunter Hylton and Cayden Varney along with 7th grade guards Zade Rash and Carter Jude were named the the Pike County All-Tournament team.
Representing Belfry on the All-County team for their play during the regular season was Hunter Hylton and Cayden Varney.
The Pirates won three straight games to capture Pike County bragging rights as they knocked off Valley 36-27 in the quarterfinal round and cruised past Pikeville 47-29 in the semifinals.