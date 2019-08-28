BELFRY, Ky. - The Belfry Middle School girls basketball team started their 2019 campaign off on the right foot this past week, as they rolled past the Phelps Lady Hornets by a final score of 41-16 at the BMS Gymnasium.
The Lady Pirates are led by star eighth grader Kyera Thornsbury, who made a name for herself last year on the high school level as a seventh grader for Belfry as she was named to the All-60th District Tournament squad.
She had her way against visiting Phelps, as she scored a game high 26 points while also grabbing down five rebounds and four steals.
Ashlee Phillips joined Thornsbury in double figures as she finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, while also swiping a game high eight steals. Isabella Howard added three points, five rebounds and four steals while Hannah Scales chipped in two points and four steals for coach Matt Thornsbury.
Caleigh McCoy led Phelps with six points, while Skylar Rife and Faith Potter each scored two and Jaycie Stanley chipped in two.
The seventh grade game went about the same, as Belfry cruised to the 28-6 win.
Kaylor Thornsbury, Maddie Blevins and Karlea Stanley each scored six points to lead the Lady Pirates while Isabella Coleman added four, and Molly Fahm, Maci Maynard and Kam Duncan each scored two.
The middle school girls basketball season in Kentucky is still played in the late summer/early fall months rather than the late fall/winter months like the boys.
High school basketball teams on both sides of the river used to do this as a way to free up gym time for the teams during their respective seasons.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com,