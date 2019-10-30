BELFRY, Ky. — The Belfry Middle School Pirates punched their ticket to Lexington on Saturday at Vipperman Stadium with a 24-14 win over rival Pikeville.
With the win, the Belfry Middle School Pirates advanced to the Kentucky Youth Middle School Football Association Division 3 Championship Round which starts on Saturday at Brian Station High School.
The Pirates, who are coached by Daniel Oliver, will face Lexington Christian Academy in the semifinals on Saturday with a berth in the championship game on Sunday up for grabs.
Kickoff for Saturday’s contest was not determined by press time.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.