BELFRY, Ky. — Belfry’s Cinderella run in the Pike County Middle School Tournament came to an end in the championship game this past Thursday night as the Pirates fell to powerful Pikeville by a final of 50-33.
The Pirates were playing with “house money” according to head coach Bobby Varney as they were not expected to return to the title game this year starting two 6th graders, two 7th graders, and one 8th grader.
BMS came out hot to start as 6th grader Zade Rash drilled a three to begin the game while a Chase Varney put back gave them a 5-2 lead halfway through the period.
After the Panthers cut the lead to 5-4 late in the stanza, forward Hunter Hylton converted on a three-point play the old fashioned way with 10 seconds left to give BMS the 8-4 lead at the end of one.
To begin the second stanza, Rash proved that he was made for the bright lights of the big stage as he connected on his second trifecta to give Belfry their largest lead at 11-4.
A timeout by Pikeville head coach Kelly Wells sparked his club as the Panthers then took control of the game, outscoring Belfry 18-3 in the remainder of the period to take a 22-14 halftime lead.
PMS continued to pour it on in the second half of play as they outscored BMS 14-7 in the third to take 36-21 lead into the fourth.
Despite a trio of three-pointers in the final quarter for BMS the Panthers proved to be too much for the young Pirates as they cruised to the 17-point win.
Rash led Belfry in scoring on the night as he finished with 12 points coming o a game high four three-pointers. Varney joined him in double-figures finishing with 10.
Hyton, Carter Jude, and Cayden Varney each finished the game with three points while Steven Henson scored a bucket to round out the scoring for BMS.
Pikeville had four players in double-figures led by Brayden Hall’s 15 points. Isaac Duty added 11 while Mason Wells and Will Rowe each added four.
Belfry struggled from the foul-line in the game as they finished 6-20 from the stripe, including 4-14 in the first half.
The Pirates upset No. 2 seed Valley by a score of 30-27 in the semifinals to clinch their appearance in the county championship.