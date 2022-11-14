GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Belfry Middle School brought more hardware back to Pond Creek this past weekend as the young Pirates dominated Raceland 46-6 to win their third straight Kentucky Middle School Football Association D3 Championship.
“We were very sick going into this game. We had three or four guys that come down with something this week, and I was a little worried about how we would respond,” second-year coach Jonathan Bogar said. “But we battled through that, just like we did all year. We battled through a lot of adversity and went through a lot of growth. And these guys put together a great season and capped it off with another championship.”
The Pirates wasted no time taking control of the game at Great Crossing High School as they jumped out to a 16-0 first quarter lead, thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by Dante Davis and Eli Caudill.
BMS kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter as Caudill scored for the second time on a 31-yard TD, and QB Tristan Chapman also added a score on a 3-yard run as the Pirates took a 32-0 halftime lead over the Rams.
“Our line did a great job,” coach Bogar said. “Eli Caudill had a great night, probably the best night he had all year. JB Woolum was one of our guys that came down ill before the game, and he did a great job for us, but you could tell that he wasn’t his normal self. But I thought that Dante Davis, Garrett Maynard and even Tristan Chapman running the ball as quarterback stepped up and did an excellent job.”
The Pirates switched into cruise control in the second half of the game as they switched guys in and out of the game but they still were able to add two more scores.
Davis scored on a 9-yard dash to make it 40-0 in the third quarter and then Kane Caudill scored the final TD for Belfry on a 2-yard run in the fourth to reach the final margin of 46-6.
Davis had a huge night as he ran for 137 yards and the two TDs on 13 carries while also recovering a fumble on the defensive side. Caudill had four carries for 80 yards and the two scores while Woolum added 54 yards on four totes and also scored a pair of two-point conversions.
Chapman ran for 21 yards and a TD while Garrett Maynard had 13 yards on three touches. Kolby Robinette ran in a pair of two-point conversions and also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
Coach Bogar, who has been the head coach on the last two state title teams and was an assistant when they won in 2020, said that this year’s title was a little bit more special.
“Anytime you win a state title it’s a sweet feeling, but this one means a little more,” coach Bogar said. “We had to replace so many working parts. We had about three guys that had significant playing time from the year before, so out of 22 slots we replaced 19 of them. Early on in the season we lost a big game to Pikeville and then lost one to Johnson Central, and these guys took that personally. They went into practice, and they worked hard every day doing all the little things that it takes to be a great football team. They just really bought into what we were teaching them and were committed to getting a little better every day.”
Belfry rolled through the competition in postseason play as they topped Paintsville 30-8 in the opening round, got revenge on Pikeville 25-8 in the regional championship, and then crushed Hazard 41-6 in the state semis. The 25-8 win over Pikeville was a turnaround from what happened in the regular season as the Panthers won that game 36-8.
“We came so far as a team this season,” coach Bogar said. “To be doubted by a lot of people in a surrounding area and then to come out and just show out on the biggest stage in Kentucky just means show much. ... And to get to experience it with my son, who is going out as a three-time champion, it just means so much. It’s real personal.”
The state title was the seventh overall for Belfry Middle School, all of which have come in the past 11 seasons.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.