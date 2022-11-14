Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry Middle School blew out Raceland 46-6 to win their third straight state championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown.

 Submitted photo

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Belfry Middle School brought more hardware back to Pond Creek this past weekend as the young Pirates dominated Raceland 46-6 to win their third straight Kentucky Middle School Football Association D3 Championship.

“We were very sick going into this game. We had three or four guys that come down with something this week, and I was a little worried about how we would respond,” second-year coach Jonathan Bogar said. “But we battled through that, just like we did all year. We battled through a lot of adversity and went through a lot of growth. And these guys put together a great season and capped it off with another championship.”

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

