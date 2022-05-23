GOODY, Ky. — Belfry Middle School has pulled off the Pike County version of the Triple Crown.
With the Pirates 6-2 win over Pikeville in the Pike County Championship game on Thursday night BMS now claims the baseball, basketball, and football championships for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Panthers jumped ahead to a 2-0 lead early on as they plated single runs in the second and third innings.
Belfry mounted their first rally in the top of the fourth inning as they managed to plate three runs and surge ahead to a 3-2 lead.
Chase Varney started the rally off by reaching on a Pikeville error and then Bo Wolford brought him home with a RBI single to right. Two batters later Auden Burke stroked a RBI double to left that scored courtesy runner Isaiah Wolford to tie the game at two.
Later in the inning with two outs Belfry head coach Bobby Varney rolled the dice and called for a steal of home with Burke. The risky move paid off as Burke sped home to give the Pirates the 3-2 lead.
The score remained the same until the sixth inning as BMS mounted another three run rally to give themselves some breathing room over the Panthers.
Bo Wolford led the inning off with a single which was followed by a RBI double from Dante Davis that scored pinch runner Kobe Puckett to make it 4-2.
After back-to-back hit by pitches loaded up the bases Eli Jones grounded out to second base but another Davis came in to score and push the lead to 5-2.
After another free pass to Tucker Slone, Belfry’s Carter Jude delivered another RBI groundout to give the Pirates the 6-2 lead.
Jude was the winning pitcher for Belfry as he worked two innings on the hill allowing one run with one strikeout. Chase Varney came in to pitch the final two innings to record the save for the Pirates and struck out five of the six batters he faced, including three-up-three down to end the game in the sixth.
Davis started the game on the bump for BMS and also gave up one run on two hits in two innings.
Coach Varney guided the Pirates to two of the three county championships as he was the skipper on the baseball team and the head guy on the basketball team. Jonathan Bogar led the football squad to their county title and also assisted Varney along with Greg Stanley on the baseball team.
Score by Innings
BMS: 0 0 0 3 0 3 — 6 6 0
PMS: 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2 2 3