NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Belfry Middle School is back on top for the second straight season as the Pirates defeated Christian Academy of Louisville 14-0 in the Kentucky Middle School Football Association (KYMSFA) Division 3 State Championship Game on Saturday in Nicholasville.
It is the second straight state title for BMS and the second straight shutout by the Pirates in the state title game as they defeated Greenup County 12-0 to win the state title in 2020.
“This is a great group of kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them and the way they played all season long, Belfry head coach Jonathan Bogar said following the win. “We always say that ‘tradition never graduates.’ As kids move on to high school we have another group ready to step up where the last left off. These kids did everything we asked of them all year long.”
8th grade quarterback Chase Varney was under center for both of the state championships and had a big game in the win against CAL as he rushed for one touchdown and passed for the other.
Varney connected with wideout Aidan Burke on a 4th and goal from the 16 yard line to put the Pirates up by two scores.
Running backs Ace Caudill and Hunter Hylton also had some big gains on the ground for the Pirates in the win particularly in the second half when BMS was attempting to grind out the game clock.
The Belfry defense did the rest of the work as they continued to dominate the Centurion offense the rest of the way and pitched the shutout.
Keaton Deskins and Eli Caudill each intercepted a pass to help the cause in the win while defensive lineman Nick Baldwin made a big 4th down stop on the goal line towards the end of the game.
The win for Belfry not only clinched back-to-back state titles but was the 15th win in a perfect season for the Pirates as they finished 15-0. The win was the 6th state title overall for BMS in the past 10 seasons.
“I’ve got the best offensive coordinator in the state in Joseph Stanley,” Bogar said after the win. “He’s a great practice guru and he’s our offensive guy, me and him work together on offense and defense, but he’s a dandy offensive coordinator.”
Bogar was also assisted this season by Andrew Baldwin, Irv Dotson, Moses Wiedel, R.P. Vipperman, Clarence Blackburn, Micah Caudill, and Jimmy Spence.
Belfry had four players chosen to represent the Pirates on FBU Team Kentucky as 8th graders Bo Wolford and Cayden Varney as well as 7th graders Kaden Bogar and Owen Smith were named to the squad.
BMS also had three players selected to compete in the All-Star Classis and they are 8th graders Hunter Hylton and Ace Caudill and 7th grader Eli Caudill.