The Belfry Middle School basketball team has been off to a torrid start to begin the 2022-2023 season and they continued that this past weeks with a pair of statement wins over Lenore and Boyd County to improve their record to 18-2.
The Pirates squared off with Boyd County in the opening game of the 48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and dominated the Lions with a 54-19 win.
The final score could have been much more lopsided, but BMS coach Brett Charles let off the gas in the second half as they played their entire roster and cruised to the 35-point win.
The Pirates dominated the game early on especially on the defensive end as Boyd County did not make a single field goal for the entire first half.
Belfry led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 33-0 in the second quarter before a Boyd County free-throw got them on the board. The Pirates led 35-1 at halftime.
Bryce Hagy tossed in 18 points to lead the way for Belfry while Zade Rash joined him in double-figures with 13 and Carter Jude was next with eight points.
Dante Davis, JB Woolum, and Tyler Weddington each added four points to the cause for Belfry while Kobe Puckett and Noah Newsome rounded out the scoring with two points each.
The Pirates were back in action in another tournament two days later as they traveled to Naugatuck to play Mingo County powerhouse Lenore in the Inaugural Kaydence Maynard Memorial Christmas Classic at Tug Valley High School.
Belfry made a huge statement in the win as they simply dominated the Rangers as they ran away with a 78-23 triumph.
The Pirates had a balanced attack with five players scoring nine or more points with Zade Rash pacing the team in scoring with 18 points. Tyler Weddington was next with 13 points while Carter Jude joined them in double-figures with 10.
Bryce Hagy and Knox Wallace each added nine points for BMS while Noah Newsome and Jace Mullins tallied six, Dante Davis added three, and JB Woolum and Kobe Puckett finished with two each.
Cameron Slone led Lenore with eight points, Jarron Holyfield and Jacob Maynard scored four each, Ashton Evans added three, while Preston May and CJ Branham totaled two apiece.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.