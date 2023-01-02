Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Belfry Middle School basketball team has been off to a torrid start to begin the 2022-2023 season and they continued that this past weeks with a pair of statement wins over Lenore and Boyd County to improve their record to 18-2.

The Pirates squared off with Boyd County in the opening game of the 48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and dominated the Lions with a 54-19 win.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

