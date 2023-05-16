ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — The Belfry Middle School baseball team claimed their second straight Pike County Championship on Monday night as they topped Pikeville 5-4 in a thrilling come-from-behind win.
The Pirates fell behind the Panthers 4-0 in the first inning but never wavered as they kept clawing until they played their way back into the game.
BMS scored a single run in the first inning and then plated three runs in the sixth to tie the game up at four.
Belfry's Kobe Puckett drove in three of the Pirate's runs in the contest and had the hit that tied the game up at four in the sixth and sent it into extra innings.
In the extra frame Bryce Hagy came up clutch for the Pirates as he knocked a single into left field that scored Isaiah Wolford to give Belfry their first lead of the night at 5-4.
Eli Jones retired the Panthers in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up the save.
Lefty Dante Davis started and picked up the win for Belfry as he went 5.1 innings and allowed four unearned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
After seeing four runs cross in the first inning Belfry pitching settled down and put six consecutive zeroes on the board.
Kaden Bogar had the other hit for Belfry in the game, a single in the fourth.
In route to the championship game the Pirates defeated Phelps in the first round 17-2 and then topped East Ridge 19-5 to advance to the championship game.
Belfry was coached this season by Chris Blackburn, Greg Stanley, Brandon Mullins, and Bobby Jarrell.
The Pirates finished the season with a 14-4 record while Pikeville closed out the season with a record of 18-6.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.