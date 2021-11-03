Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

_RJ57184.jpg

The Belfry Middle School Pirates pose for a team photo after they defeated Pikeville 20-18 in the D3 KYMSFA Region 4 final on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Haywood Stadium.

 Ray Justice Photography

GOODY, Ky. — The defending state champion Belfry Middle School Pirates advanced to the Kentucky Youth Middle School Football Association Division 3 State Semifinals after they knocked off rival Pikeville 20-18 on Saturday night at Haywood Stadium. The win over the Panthers in the Region 4 Championship sends the Pirates on to play Breathitt County on Saturday at East Jessamine High School. Kickoff for that game is set for 4:30 p.m. in Nicholasville.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

