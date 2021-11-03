GOODY, Ky. — The defending state champion Belfry Middle School Pirates advanced to the Kentucky Youth Middle School Football Association Division 3 State Semifinals after they knocked off rival Pikeville 20-18 on Saturday night at Haywood Stadium. The win over the Panthers in the Region 4 Championship sends the Pirates on to play Breathitt County on Saturday at East Jessamine High School. Kickoff for that game is set for 4:30 p.m. in Nicholasville.
Belfry middle advances to State semis with 20-18 win over Pikeville
