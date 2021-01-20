PHELPS, Ky. — Head coach Kevin Deskins and the Belfry Lady Pirates had no issue disposing of the Phelps Lady Hornets on Friday night at the Mccoy Athletic Center, winning by a final score of 65-29.
The Red and White would hold an 18-10 advantage at the end of the first frame, with junior guard Kyra Justice tallying six points in the period. Fellow junior forward/guard Cushi Fletcher added four points, while freshman guard Kyera Thornsbury poured in five. The two teams combined for 12 turnovers in the quarter.
The Lady Bucs (4-1) would dominate the second quarter, outscoring coach Devin Stiltner’s squad 16-2 in the period, thus taking a 34-12 lead into halftime.
Fletcher and Thornsbury were again the leading scorers for Belfry in the frame, with each scoring seven points and six points, respectively. Meanwhile, the ball-handling woes would continue in the quarter for the Hornets, as they turned it over nine more times.
The third frame saw much of the same happen, as Deskins’ club would again torch Phelps (0-4), outscoring them 18-7 in the period. Fletcher was once again the leading scorer in the quarter for the visitors, tallying eight points while four of those were two layups coming off steals. Belfry and Phelps would combine for seven giveaways in the period.
Going into the fourth quarter, the game was out of reach for the home team, and Belfry would go on to win by a final score of 65-29.
Fletcher led both teams in scoring on the night, as she finished the game with 21 tallies. Thornsbury and junior guard Alyssa Varney would also enter double digits, with the former dropping 13 and the latter contributing 10. Justice put in eight tallies, while guard Addison Smith, who is an eighth grader, scored six points.
Belfry won the game in convincing fashion despite getting outrebounded 27-25 by the Lady Hornets. Fletcher led BHS with seven boards on the evening. The Bucs did, however, have a huge advantage over Phelps in the turnover department, giving the ball away just 11 times while PHS surrendered it a staggering 37 times.
The Lady Pirates improved to 4-1 on the 2020-2021 season with the victory, as they also defeated East Ridge 64-20 and Pike Central 69-40 earlier in the week. They were back on the hardwood Monday night, as they traveled to Lick Creek to take on the East Ridge Lady Warriors, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
BHS is scheduled to host 15th Region foe Pikeville on Thursday and then will be back in action again the following night at home against Knott County Central. Both games are 7:30 p.m. tips.
Score by quarters:
BHS (4-1): 18 16 16 15 — 65
PHS (0-4): 10 2 7 10 — 29
Scoring:
BHS: Fletcher 21; Thornsbury 13; Varney 10; Justice 8; Smith 6; Sparks 3; Phillips 2; Cantrell 1; B. Howard 1
PHS: Potter 8; C. McCoy 7; Dotson 6; Rife 4; Casey 2; K. McCoy 2